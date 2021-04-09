CLI Leadership Transition

CLI Prison Alliance

April 9, 2021



It became clear early on that God's hand was upon Kathleen and the then fledgling ministry as, under her direction, CLI Prison Alliance grew into a vibrant Christian outreach which today provides inmates throughout the world with Bibles, personalized Bible studies and other Christian resources.



It was her desire to share her new faith with others that led her to set up a bookcase loaning Christian books through a local YMCA. "It's overwhelming to see what God has done in this ministry since those early days," Kathleen recalled recently. "He opened a way into prisons for us to reach inmates with the gospel in the US and now internationally. He brought so many talented and devoted believers into the service of this ministry throughout the years. In just the last year alone, we had more than 4,400 decisions for Christ and nearly 19,000 Bible study lessons completed by those in prison. I feel blessed that I can walk away knowing that CLI is in such good hands."



Anders Skaar, Kathleen's husband, is also retiring from the ministry. He left a successful career to join Kathleen full-time in 2002. The CLI Prison Alliance board of directors is expected to name a new executive director soon.



CLI Prison Alliance, a Raleigh, NC-based prison ministry, believes Jesus loves the imprisoned and desires a personal relationship with them. CLI provides Bibles, Christian books and personalized Bible studies to inmates in prisons throughout the world, and relies solely on individual donors for financial support. For more information, visit



