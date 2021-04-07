An Educational Antidote to a Rising Tide of Tribal, Religious, and Political Violence in Africa

A New Partnership to Promote Universal Rights Education in Africa







Good of All

April 7, 2021



WASHINGTON, April 7, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- On the anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, a new educational partnership was announced today to help stem the rising tide of tribal, religious, and political violence, amplified by disinformation and hate speech in many parts of Africa. AfroLeadership, a Pan-African civil society organization, will partner with Good of All, a non-profit education organization in Washington, DC, to promote universal rights in Africa through the distribution of educational content on the Universal Rights Academy (www.universalrights.org), a new online human rights education portal.



Charlie Martial NGOUNOU, the founder of AfroLeadership, said:

"Teaching universal rights online to a digital generation is one of the best educational strategies for dealing with the reality of tribal, ethnic, religious, and political violence, stirred up by online hate speech and disinformation in Africa. So, we look forward to extensively using our network in African countries to help disseminate the free educational content of the Universal Rights Academy."

Matthew Daniels, JD, PhD, the founder of Good of All, said:

"At a time when violent movements are using digital technologies to promote violence and atrocities against religious, ethnic, tribal, and political groups in many parts of Africa, we are honored to have AfroLeadership as our continental partner. The extensive Pan-African network developed by AfroLeadership affords a unique opportunity to reach regions and nations in Africa with educational content that is the best, sustainable antidote to outbreaks of such violence."

The Universal Rights Academy offers users free educational video courses that present the most critical human rights issues of our time in an engaging and understandable digital format. Online learners are introduced to heroes and champions of universal rights through their stories and portrayals in popular culture. This allows users to understand and be inspired by the power of universal rights as a foundation for advancing freedom and human dignity in the Digital Age.



AfroLeadership is a Pan-African civil society organization advocating for human rights, Internet rights, digital rights, data rights, open data, transparency, accountability, and citizen participation, as framed by the United Nations 2030 Agenda.



Good of All exists to promote the most fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948). Its goal is to advance universal human rights around the world through online public education that is informed by the best legal and academic scholarship.



