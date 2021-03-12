Human Rights Activists to Protest at NBC Headquarters in New York City, Calling for Them NOT to Broadcast the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games Because of China's Human Rights Abuses

Reverend Mahoney Being Arrested in Tiananmen Square During the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics



March 12, 2021



NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- The protest will be on Friday, March 12, at 1:00 PM at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.



The name of the project is, "NBC Say No To The 'Beijing Genocide Games.'"



It would be unconscionable for NBC to broadcast the Beijing Games while China is committing genocide against the Uyghrus, oppressing Hong Kong, bulldozing churches, persecuting all religious minorities and trampling free speech and human rights against their own citizens.



"NBC Say No To The 'Genocide Games'" is part of a march larger global campaign of human rights organizations, politicians, activists and international leaders calling for the boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.



Lead Organizer Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition in Washington, D.C., has been an outspoken critic of the human rights abuses in China for over 40 years. In 2008, he was involved in an effort to boycott the Beijing Summer Olympics and was arrested in Tiananmen Square (pictured above) during the Olympics speaking out for human rights. He was threatened with six months in prison and is currently banned from China.



Rev. Mahoney states; "It would be unconscionable for NBC to broadcast the Beijing Olympic Games while China is committing genocide against the Uyghrus, oppressing Hong Kong, bulldozing churches, persecuting religious minorities and crushing free speech and human rights against their own citizens.



"We call upon NBC not to give the Chinese Communist Party an international propaganda platform before billions of people worldwide for a China that does not exist. The 'real China' is one that the government would never allow NBC to broadcast. That is, a country where Uyghurs are living in concentration and forced labor camps, Hong Kong democracy leaders are sitting in prison with no bail, Christian Churches are bulldozed, political and religious dissidents are daily being brutalized and persecuted and so many more atrocities.



"Simply stated, 'NBC Say No To The Beijing Genocide Games.'" Kris Keating, President of Bright Mercy, adds; "Hosting the Olympics is an honor that is endorsed by those countries that participate. In 1980, the United States stood on principle and boycotted the Olympic Games hosted in the Soviet Union. As China refuses to cease the oppression and genocide of minorities, I ask that the United States again stand against tyranny and oppression by boycotting the Olympic Games in China.



"This is an unprecedented opportunity to hold China to a higher and better standard for safeguarding human rights for people in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The United States government must also be an advocate for a return to democracy in Hong Kong. We must loudly urge against any compromises with respect to the human rights abuses occurring under Chinese authority."

