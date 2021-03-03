Feeding Families -- CityServe Launches 'Last Mile of Need' Campaign with Uncommon Giving

NEWS PROVIDED BY

CityServe

March 3, 2021

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- CityServe announced today it has joined the online giving platform, Uncommon Giving, inviting individual and corporate donors to join its "Last Mile of Need" fundraising campaign to feed hungry families struggling through the pandemic. More families are struggling to provide enough to eat with the ever-increasing challenges of job losses and illness. By utilizing Uncommon Giving's innovative tool that connects charitable people with nonprofits, CityServe strives to close the gap of hunger and get fresh, nutritious foods to households deemed food insecure.

"The hunger crisis millions of Americans have experienced due to the pandemic is catastrophic," said Dave Donaldson, CityServe co-founder and chairman. "Donors who want to make a difference in the 'Last Mile of Need' can now engage with Uncommon Giving's multifaceted digital giving wallet. We look forward to seeing more families fed with this creative approach to fundraising."

In less than a year, the number of people seeking food assistance has increased by 55% and reports show 4 in 10 people currently utilizing food banks have never done so in the past. CityServe is honored to unify churches and faith-based organizations in a Faith-Based Community for Farmers to Families to bring food to families in the "Last Mile of Need. Since the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box Program launched in May 2020, the Faith-Based Community for Farmers to Families has distributed over 13 million food boxes to those who need it most. Currently comprised of over 1,400 HUBs, the collaborative network of churches and faith-based organizations continues to expand across the nation to serve the most food-insecure families in round five of the program, occurring now through April 2021.

"We are proud CityServe has chosen the Uncommon Giving platform for this important cause," said Ron Baldwin, founder and CEO of Uncommon Giving. "Generosity is at the core of everything we do, and we are passionate about providing solutions to help individuals and companies make an impact in this unprecedented time. The 'Last Mile of Need' campaign is a great example of how donations of any size can help people in need. We want to make it easy for donors to give online, at any level, wherever they are."

Starting as low as a $10 gift, donors can feed a family of 4 with 26 meals. To learn more about CityServe's "Last Mile of Need" campaign and how to give please visit: https://uncommongiving.com/np/last-mile-of-need.

About CityServe

CityServe is a collaborative network of churches and community leaders connected to help those in need live better lives. CityServe empowers the local church to fulfill its purpose to overcome despair and transform lives by resourcing them with tangible goods and capacity building. CityServe brings the church to the table to address community challenges by offering long-lasting relationships that lead to transformation and has been designated a "Community of Faith and Opportunity" by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more information about CityServe and its initiatives, please visit https://cityserve.us or on social platforms, @cityservehq.

About Uncommon Giving

Uncommon Giving is a digital-first financial services company changing the way people give, invest and make an impact on the world. The company offers a broad range of solutions for corporate social responsibility, digital giving by individuals and impact investing, all aligned with a multitude of interests and values. At UncommonGiving.com, people can discover nonprofits, explore causes and donate to 1.2 million charities through a donor-advised fund (DAF), as well as through contributions to curated, cause-based funds. With one unified platform for its capabilities, Uncommon strives to be a first-of-its-kind financial services powerhouse and a one-stop-shop for social impact giving and investing. Uncommon Giving Corporation, The Generosity Company™, is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SOURCE CityServe

CONTACT: Crissy Cochran, 661-472-7305, crissy@cityserve.us

