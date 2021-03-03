'Ground-Breaking' Child Safety Standards Offered for Public Review by Evangelical Council for Abuse Prevention

Evangelical Council for Abuse Prevention

March 3, 2021



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 3, 2021 /



The ECAP standards were developed by a team of experts and ministry practitioners, reviewed by a team of attorneys, and approved for public review by the ECAP board of directors. A full list of persons who helped develop the standards is available on the ECAP website. ECAP seeks to bring support, resources, and sustainability to the realm of child safety, especially within the evangelical world, which has witnessed abuse within its ranks and the surrounding culture.



"Our aim is to honor the name of Christ by equipping and educating ministry leaders to protect the vulnerable in their care," said Jeff Dalrymple, Executive Director of ECAP. "This is a matter of biblical stewardship, and we want to see Christian schools, churches, and ministries become safe places for our little ones to hear the gospel, grow as disciples of Christ, and be protected from harm."



The ECAP standards address issues of organizational governance, volunteer and employee screening and training, how to respond to a variety of circumstances, and more, with numerous suggestions for best practices. ECAP has made these standards available for public review from March 1 through April 30, seeking feedback especially from frontline ministry workers and leaders.



"ECAP's standards and the rest of its work is ground-breaking and extremely important for churches and other ministries seeking to protect children and uphold high standards," said Sally Wagenmaker, an attorney serving as the organization's general counsel. "I can't wait to see ministries using ECAP's valuable accreditation standards and related tools — for improved child safety, better risk management, and the glory of God in all they do."



The standards will serve as the basis for an accreditation program, which has been developed in partnership with the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI). The standards and accreditation program will give Christian organizations resources that protect them from making false assumptions in regard to child abuse. The ECAP standards will help prevent abuse and inform an appropriate response when an incident occurs.



To review the standards, visit the ECAP site at



SOURCE Evangelical Council for Abuse Prevention



CONTACT: Jeff Dalrymple,





