Convoy of Hope Deploys Emergency Relief to Texas

Tractor Trailers Deliver Water, Supplies to Areas Hit by Winter Storms



Convoy of Hope

Feb. 19, 2021



SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 19, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Convoy of Hope's tractor trailers have arrived and continue to arrive to parts of Texas with water and supplies. In total, 10 of their fleet have been loaded with mostly cases of water, and also some food, blankets and cleaning supplies and have either already arrived to TX distribution sites, are currently en route, or will be deploying today. The Springfield, MO-based relief organization says more trucks will likely follow in the days to come. Local churches will serve as distribution sites in communities around Dallas and Houston.



Millions of people are still without power across the state as a result of winter storms bringing record low temperatures to the south. Frozen pipes have burst, and many cities are being forced to shut off the water altogether. Boil orders will be in place for weeks to come as water systems come back online, leaving millions of families without access to basic needs.



"Our partnerships with local churches and organizations are essential to our disaster relief efforts," said Nick Wiersma, VP Disaster Services for Convoy of Hope. "They enable us to respond quickly in times of crisis, and provide aid to those who desperately need it."



Current distribution sites are as follows:

Anna, TX - the city of Anna will handle distribution

Highway Tabernacle Church in Cleveland, TX

Conroe First Assembly of God in Conroe, TX

Cornerstone Church in Conroe, TX

Faith Church in Houston, TX

Dayspring Church in Santa Fe, TX

Hope City Church in Houston, TX

Convoy of Hope has also distributed more than 200 million meals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, or to support Convoy of Hope's Crisis Relief Fund visit: https://www.convoyofhope.org/donate/disasterservices/crisis-relief-fund/.



About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four-Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 17 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 130 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org.



