CURE International to Launch Zimbabwe's First Children's Orthopedic Hospital

Reconstruction of the $5 million hospital was recently completed by the Zimbabwe Orthopedic Trust (ZOT) in partnership with the Zimbabwean government. The hospital plans to open in the first quarter of 2021, and the new facility will be the eighth hospital in the CURE network, the seventh in Africa. Medical care at the CURE Children's Hospital of Zimbabwe will be provided to all children regardless of their economic means, ethnicity, gender, or religion.



"The work of our doctors through this expansion of our ministry will change the lives of children with conditions like neglected clubfoot, bowed legs, cleft lips, untreated burns, and other treatable disabilities," said Professor Chris Lavy, a globally recognized surgical physician. Professor Lavy is also a ZOT Board Chair and a CURE UK Board Member. He worked with Dr. Collen Msasanure, one of Bulawayo's senior orthopedic surgeons for more than five years to bring the hospital to fruition. "We're truly bringing new hope to hundreds of thousands of families, while also sharing the love of Christ."



Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rick Gardner and Dr. Msasanure, will support the start-up of the new children's hospital in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city. In addition to direct surgical care, Dr. Gardner and other CURE affiliated surgeons will work with Zimbabwean colleagues to train young surgeons on vital orthopedic procedures, helping to amplify the impact of this new hospital.



"The people around the world who support our ministry and the tireless work of Dr. Chris Lavy will transform lives and improve the future of this beautiful country for generations to come," Dr. Gardner said. "I am excited to serve the people of Zimbabwe while spreading the love of Christ reflected in our work around the world."



Justin Narducci, President/CEO of CURE International says, "Adding the CURE Children's Hospital of Zimbabwe expands our ability to reach and serve more kids in Southern Africa alongside our sister hospitals in the neighboring countries of Zambia and Malawi. In the years to come, this facility and its compassionate and capable staff will serve thousands of children who otherwise may never have access to world-class surgical care. We are committed to deploying mobile clinics to reach underserved communities ensuring no child with a treatable disability is left behind in Zimbabwe."



CURE International is a Christian nonprofit organization that operates a global network of pediatric surgical hospitals that serve children with disabilities. Patients at CURE children's hospitals suffer from conditions that can limit mobility, opportunities for education, and employment such as cleft lip/palate, neglected clubfoot, bowed legs, burn contractures, spina bifida, or conditions that are life-threatening such as brain tumors and hydrocephalus. In addition to world-class clinical service, CURE intentionally ministers to the emotional and spiritual needs of patients and their communities. Since its inception in 1996, CURE has conducted more than 5 million patient visits.



