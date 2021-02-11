Christian Community Credit Union Members Donate Over $25,000 Worth of Reward Points

Credit Union members donated credit card reward points to benefit missions including Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), which brings medical help, hope, and the love of Christ to isolated people all over the world. Click on image to download a high resolution photo.



Christian Community Credit Union

Feb. 11, 2021



SAN DIMAS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christian Community Credit Union gave $25,400 to missions and ministry projects, made possible by the generosity of its members, who donated their credit card reward points. Through the "Points for Missions" program, members can turn 10,000 reward points into a $100 donation. The program is available during the last three months of the year to tie in with the season of giving. Since 2009, the "Points for Missions" program has given $234,740 to various missions organizations.



"In 2020, missions needed our support more than ever, and Points for Missions makes it easy to give a little extra," said Christian Community's CEO, Blair Korschun. "Even in this unprecedented year, our members still stepped up and gave their rewards points generously to missions."



"All of us at MAF are thankful for the continued support and partnership of Christian Community Credit Union's members," said David Holsten, President and CEO of Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF.) "The $17,700 donated by Credit Union members will help us continue to bring medical care, clean water, community development, and most importantly, the love of Jesus, to isolated people all over the world."



"We are so grateful for our relationship with Christian Community Credit Union! Over the last decade, this partnership has contributed regular additional funding toward the preparation and sending out of the next generation of International Ministries global servants," said Sharon Koh, Executive Director/CEO of International Ministries (IM). "Through the IM Visa card, our supporters can empower the transformational ministry of IM's global servants and partners in 70 countries even as they make everyday purchases."



"My husband and I spent 68 years in pastoral ministry, and my daughter and son-in-law are MAF missionaries, so I have a love for supporting MAF's mission," said cardholder Ruth from Boise, Idaho. "I will support MAF for as long as I live."



The ministries that benefited from "Points for Missions" donations this year are International Ministries, Mission Aviation Fellowship, Biola University, Operation Mobilization, and The Freedom Challenge.



Christian Community Credit Union has over $800 million in assets and over 30,000 members nationwide. For over 64 years, the Credit Union has served as a financial partner of Christian ministries, churches, and their members.



