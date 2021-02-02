Sex-Trafficking, Suicide and Our 'Saving' Grace for Teens During Super Bowl 55, Youth Specialist Shares Conversation Starters INTERVIEWS/ZOOM AVAILABLE



TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- So, how do parents have the honest "conversations" with your teenager to resolve and create healthy mental mindfulness, ease their fears, tensions, and uncertainties still amid COVID-19, while restoring justice to our "most" vulnerable -- our precious children?



So here's what we know, a New Year, and another level of stressors surrounding the Coronavirus. According to the CDC: Education within a third place environment still needs to be "trauma" focused and sensitive in schools and virtually from home-base. Children are feeling empty, isolated and detached from extra-curricula activities like football, cheerleading, drama club and many more.



COVID-19, the "invisible" enemy has placed a tremendous amount of "emotional" stress on our teens, teachers, parents and lawmakers. It's NOT getting any easier. Period.



In an Interview Stacey will share the following: Communicate the Challenging Safety Rules. Parents must open their mouths, and speak candidly about the pandemic from a place of safety. Social-Distancing, Face Masks are Top priority for any gathering. Also, answering teens questions with purpose.

Suicide is the #2 leading cause of death among teens in the US, according to the CDC. Vehicle accidents are still the #1 leading cause of death among teens. Super Bowl {55} Master Rule - NO Drinking, Texting and Driving IF you attend a celebration.

Travel in groups, especially if going places on foot. Many newcomers, visitors to the area and 'strange' people with NOT the BEST intentions at-heart -- mostly look for seemingly lonely, isolated and emotionally empty young people to lure into the Sex-Trafficking industry. Stacey's Work: https://www.whas11.com/video/news/interview-the-impact-bullying-and-cyber-bullying-has-on-mental-health/417-2762302



Stacey Spencer is a Keynote Speaker, youth mentor and bullying prevention specialist, former TV host and producer. Always looking for the proper Co-Host gig. She has been featured in national media outlets including Ebony Magazine and Charisma Magazine, and was named the 2011 "Businesswoman of the Year Media Winner" by the Tampa Bay Business Journal for her dedication to producing positive television programming for teens. She was named to Who's Who in Black Dallas in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and was nominated for the state of Kentucky's 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Award for her innovative television outreach to teenagers. In 2018, Recipient of the Prestigious Tower Award for Service and Advocacy. In 2019, Stacey was featured in the Tampa Bay Magazine, Holiday Edition. Booking Info: www.staceyspencer.com.



