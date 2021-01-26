157 Organizations Honored as '2020's Certified Best Christian Workplaces'

Ministries, churches, and companies create healthy workplace cultures during prolonged COVID threat
Best Christian Workplaces Institute
Jan. 26, 2021
MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Jan. 26, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Today, the Best Christian Workplaces Institute (BCWI) honored 157 faith-based organizations as Certified Best Christian Workplaces for 2020.
Says BCWI CEO and Co-founder Al Lopus, "Today, we honor extraordinary organizations whose leaders took a wise, courageous, and necessary step. Faced with the simultaneous challenges of managing remote workplaces, shrinking budgets and a cruel, unforgiving pandemic, they made it a priority to stop, survey, and listen to the needs, concerns, and insightful suggestions of their employees. By acting on a wellspring of honest, anonymous feedback, these organizations have discovered how to grow a healthy workplace culture of deepening trust, clear communication and cherished unity, resulting in greater organizational impact."
Each of the newly Certified organizations met the certification standard determined by exemplary ratings by their employees who completed BCWI's groundbreaking Employee Engagement Survey from January to December 2020. Employees in all 157 organizations evaluated their workplaces based on BCWI's proprietary "FLOURISH Model:" fantastic teams, life-giving work, outstanding talent, uplifting growth, rewarding compensation, inspirational leadership, sustainable strategy, and healthy communication.
As a pioneer in equipping and inspiring Christian leaders to build flourishing workplaces, BCWI's Employee Engagement Survey has been completed by more than 300,000 employees from over 1,000 faith-based non-profits, churches and Christian-owned businesses in the U.S., Australia, Africa, Asia, Canada, Europe and Central America.
About Best Christian Workplaces Institute
BCWI is an international non-profit, research-based, organizational development and human resources consulting firm, with head offices in Mercer Island, WA. BCWI's mission is to equip and inspire Christian leaders to build a flourishing workplace.
For more information, visit Best Christian Workplaces Institute online: www.bcwinstitute.org. Benefit from the proven, practical wisdom from top Christian leaders on the BCWI Blog and the Flourishing Culture Podcast.
The organizations honored as Certified Best Christian Workplaces from January-December 2020 are:
CAMPS AND CONFERENCE CENTERS
Cho-Yeh Camp and Conference Center - Livingston, TX
New Life Ranch - Colcord, OK
Summit Ministries - Manitou Springs, CO
UCYC - Prescott, AZ
CHRISTIAN OWNED BUSINESSES
ACR Supply Co. - Durham, NC
Aspen Group - Frankfort, IL
Brewer Direct, Inc. - Monrovia, CA
C12 Group - San Antonio, TX
Cline Hose & Hydraulics - Greenville, SC
Dow Smith Contracting Company, Inc. - Smyrna, TN
ECM Development - Arlington, TX
EGW - Carrolton, TX
The FOCUS Group - St. Augustine, FL
Gibson Oil & Gas Co., Inc. - Laurel Hill, NC
Grace Conservatory - Ponte Vedra, FL
LuGreg Trucking - Kingfisher, OK
The Nehemiah Company - Arlington, TX
Outreach - Colorado Springs, CO
Premier Custom-Built Cabinetry - New Holland, PA
Premier Physical Therapy - North Charleston, SC
Remodel Health - Indianapolis, IN
SonicAire - Winston-Salem, NC
Texas Security Bank - Farmers Branch, TX
TradeMark Residential - Raleigh, NC
CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS
Calvary Christian Academy - Fort Lauderdale, FL
Cherry Hills Christian School - Highlands Ranch, CO
Colegio Cristiano Nicolás - Ixil, Nabej, Guatemala
Knox Christian School - Bowmanville, ON Canada
Lincoln Christian School - Tulsa, OK
Lionheart Children's Academy - Euless, TX
Mitchell Road Christian Academy - Greenville, SC
CHURCHES
2|42 Community Church - Brighton, MI
Anonymous
Anonymous
Anonymous
Antioch Community Church - Waco, TX
Bayside Community Church - Bradenton, FL
Bethany Community Church - Seattle, WA
Brentwood UMC Brentwood, TN
Bridgeway Community Church - Columbia, MD
Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale, FL
Canyon Ridge Christian Church - Las Vegas, NV
Canyon View Vineyard Church - Grand Junction, CO
The Chapel - Baton Rouge, LA
Christ Community Church - Omaha, NE
Christ Fellowship Miami - Miami, FL
Christ Presbyterian Church - Edina, MN
Christ's Church of the Valley - Peoria, AZ
Church at the Springs - Ocala, FL
Compass Christian Church - Chandler, AZ
The Crossing Church - Costa Mesa, CA
CROSSROADS - Odessa, TX
Fairhaven Church - Dayton, OH
Faith Promise Church - Knoxville, TN
Fellowship Bible Church - Little Rock, AR
First Baptist Church of Eugene - Eugene, OR
First Baptist Orlando - Orlando, FL
First Presbyterian Church - Winston-Salem, NC
Gateway - Southlake, TX
Grace Bible Church - Virginia Beach, VA
Harvest Church - Billings, MT
Irving Bible Church - Irving, TX
Kingsway Christian Church - Avon, IN
LCBC Church - Manheim, PA
Miracle Life Family Church - Lusaka, Zambia
Mission Hills Church - Littleton, CO
NewSpring Church - Anderson, SC
Northridge Christian Church - Milledgeville, GA
The Peoples Church - Toronto, ON Canada
Seacoast Church - Mount Pleasant, SC
Southeast Christian Church - Parker, CO
Southridge Community Church - St. Catharines, ON Canada
StoneBridge Christian Church - Omaha, NE
Summit Christian Church - Sparks, NV
Traders Point Christian Church - Indianapolis, IN
Trinity Church - Lansing, MI
West Side Presbyterian Church - Ridgewood, NJ
WestGate Church - San Jose, CA
HIGHER EDUCATION
Carolina College of Biblical Studies - Fayetteville, NC
Faith Builders - Guys Mills, PA
Los Angeles Pacific University - San Dimas, CA
Olivet Nazarene University - Bourbonnais, IL
MEDIA
Family Life Communications - Tucson, AZ
Hope Media Group - Humble, TX
Living on the Edge with Chip Ingram - Suwanee, GA
PositiveMedia - Mitcham, VIC Australia
Precept - Chattanooga, TN
RightNow Media - McKinney, TX
Tyndale House Publishers - Carol Stream, IL
WGTS 91.9 - Rockville, MD
PARACHURCH AND MISSIONS
4KIDS - Fort Lauderdale, FL
Act (Advocates for Community Transformation) - Dallas, TX
Agros International - Seattle, WA
Alpha USA - Naperville, IL
Anonymous
Apartment Life - Euless, TX
The Ashland Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center - Ashland, OH
Asociacion Esperanza Internacional - Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Avant Ministries USA & Canada - Kansas City, MO & Winnipeg, MB
BMA America - Conway, AR
Bethesda - Colorado Springs, CO
Bible League Canada - Grimsby, ON Canada
Bible League International - Chicago, IL
CARE for AIDS - Atlanta, GA
Care Net - Lansdowne, VA
Catholic Christian Outreach - Ottawa, ON
CDF Capital - Irvine, CA
Charlotte Rescue Mission - Charlotte, NC
Christian Children’s Home of Ohio - Wooster, OH
Christian Family Care - Phoenix, AZ
Circle of Care - Oklahoma City, OK
Compass - Kearney, NE
Cookson Hills - Kansas, OK
East-West Ministries International - Plano, TX
Anonymous
Everett Gospel Mission - Everett, WA
FaithBridge Foster Care - Alpharetta, GA
Focus on the Family Canada - Langley, BC
The Gideons International - Nashville, TN
The Global Orphan Project - Kansas City, MO
HOPE International - Lancaster, PA
Joni and Friends - Agoura Hills, CA
Lexington Rescue Mission - Lexington, KY
Life Network - Colorado Springs, CO
Lifeshape - Atlanta, GA
Light of Life Ministries - Pittsburgh, PA
MAP International - Brunswick, GA
The Mentoring Alliance - Tyler, TX
Miracle Hill Ministries - Greenville, SC
MOPS International - Denver, CO
Mission Training International - Palmer Lake, CO
The Mustard Seed - Calgary, AB Canada
Nashville Rescue Mission - Nashville, TN
The Navigators - Colorado Springs, CO
Operation Mobilization USA - Tyrone, GA
Outreach - Indianapolis, IN
Plant With Purpose - San Diego, CA
Reasons to Believe - Covina, CA
Samaritan Ministries International - Peoria, IL
Scripture Union Scotland - Glasgow, Scotland
Seattle's Union Gospel Mission - Seattle, WA
Student Mobilization - Conway, AR
Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission - Philadelphia, PA
TMS Global - Norcross, GA
Union Rescue Mission - Wichita, KS
Upward Sports - Spartanburg, SC
West Ohio Conference UMC - Worthington, OH
WinShape Foundation, Inc. - Mt. Berry, GA
Word of Life Fellowship, Inc. - Schroon Lake, NY
World Gospel Mission - Marion, IN
Wycliffe Canada - Calgary, AB Canada
PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
Anonymous
Classical Conversations - Southern Pines, NC
The Parable Group - San Luis Obispo, CA
TotalCare - Fort Worth, TX
Vala Secure - Plano, TX
