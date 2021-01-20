Statement on Uyghur Genocide from China Aid Association NEWS PROVIDED BY

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- ChinaAid commends the US Department of State for declaring the gross human rights abuses committed against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region by the Chinese government as genocide.



The designation is a crucial step in pushing back against the Chinese Communist Party's campaign against religions. The Uyghur people, a predominantly Muslim group, have been undergoing severe abuse by a growing police state and surveillance in the region. An estimated 1- 3 million Uyghurs are being held in "reeducation camps" for reasons shown in leaked documents as simple as growing a beard, wearing a veil, or having a home with a "dense religious atmosphere." The evidence of genocide are seen in mass arbitrary detentions, forced sterilizations, torture, and an intricate forced labor system.



In response to the designation, Dr. Bob Fu, Founder and President of ChinaAid, said, "We are excited to welcome this timely designation. For years, advocacy groups have raised the plight of the Uyghur people at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party. The news pointing to an ethnic cleansing and genocide became overwhelmingly clear. The world can no longer stand idly by as the CCP seeks to destroy people of all faith."



We urge other countries with a commitment to religious freedom and rule of law and the United Nations to follow suit in action by making similar legal determinations. It is vital to create a coordinated effort to bring justice and accountability to the situation. ChinaAid will continue to work with our partners to advance religious freedom for all in China including Uyghurs going forward.



