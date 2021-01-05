6 Ways to Remember Persecuted Christians in 2021 NEWS PROVIDED BY

Christian Freedom International

Jan. 5, 2021



FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 5, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- As Christians face rising persecution worldwide, many of us are looking for ways to connect with those who suffer for their faith.



Christian Freedom International – which helps persecuted Christians – has a few ideas.



In hostile regions of the world, Christians risk beatings, imprisonment, discrimination, and death for their faith. They can be harshly punished for modest acts of faith – praying or believing that Jesus is God.



How can Christians "remember those who are mistreated" for their faith, as Hebrews 13:3 encourages?



Here are 6 simple acts that—if done in some countries – can trigger persecution against Christians. These actions can remind us of the price persecuted Christians pay for their faith: Asia Bibi offered a cup of water to Muslim neighbors. They accused her of blasphemy and she was sentenced to death.



Act: Offer your neighbor a helping hand, an act of kindness out of love for Jesus.

Muna and Awale in Somaliland were caught with Christian materials and arrested for "spreading Christianity."



Act: Give a Bible or Christian literature to someone who does not know Jesus.

New believers in hostile societies may be shunned or killed by their family or community.



Act: Reach out to a friend or family member to share the message of Jesus' love with them.

China criminalizes teaching children about Jesus and jails pastors.



Act: Teach a child about God. Help in a Sunday School class. Encourage your pastor.

North Korea criminalizes praying to anyone other than its Supreme Leader.



Act: Pray for Bibles and discipleship trainings to reach secret Christians and yet-to-be Christians in hostile countries to strengthen their faith.

In some countries, Christians are forbidden from having any contact with foreigners. What is the one thing they request? "Pray for us."



Act: Get Christian Freedom International's 2021 free Prayer Calendar to remember to pray. https://christianfreedom.org/calendar-2021/ Each colorful picture in CFI's Prayer Calendar is of Christians served by Christian Freedom International – with Bible verses to help focus your prayers.



"Your actions on behalf of persecuted Christians – and Christian Freedom International's calendar displayed in your home, office or church – can strike up conversations with others. You can let people know that Christians are persecuted throughout the world, and there are ways we can help," said Wendy Wright, president of Christian Freedom International.



Order your free Prayer Calendar here. https://christianfreedom.org/calendar-2021/



SOURCE Christian Freedom International



CONTACT: Wendy Wright, 800-323-2273, info@christianfreedom.org



