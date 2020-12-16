Operation Decapolis: Amazing Salvations in Midst of a Global Pandemic NEWS PROVIDED BY

Christ for All Nations (CfaN)

Dec. 16, 2020 ORLANDO, Dec. 16, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- In the month of November, Christ for All Nations (CfaN) launched a brand new, revolutionary, and historic initiative that has impacted hundreds of thousands of lives. For nearly fifty years, CfaN has brought a clear gospel presentation and an urgent call to salvation to millions. In fact, since 1987, they have documented over 80-million decisions for Christ. But, in the wake of Lead Evangelist Daniel Kolenda's vision to see as many people won to Jesus in the next 10 years as the ministry saw in the previous 40, the team is taking things to the next level. With the help of an expanded team of evangelists, CfaN made its first efforts at what they are calling "Operation Decapolis."



Decapolis is a Greek word meaning "10-cities." As the title suggests, the idea was to run 10 simultaneous, large-scale campaigns – each in a different major city across a single country. Initially, the organizers were prepared to execute this initiative in Kenya. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a temporary pause was placed on all large gatherings by the Kenyan Government. Rather than give up, the CfaN team turned its attention to Tanzania, where the door was wide open. Still, the last-minute transition dramatically shortened the available planning time. As a result, CfaN decided to conduct 5 campaigns, rather than 10, in Tanzanian cities: Arusha, Kahama, Singida, Shinyanga, and Tabora.



The first step in the process was to send the highly trained "Evangelism Bootcamp" graduates and interns to work with local churches, uniting their vision for expanding the Kingdom of God in their region. The team was astounded at the Tanzanian churches' willingness to ignore denominational differences and adopt a "whatever it takes" attitude toward winning souls in their communities. Bret Sipek, CfaN's lead-coordinator for the Decapolis pilot-program shared, "Our goal for each city is to train 1,000 local evangelists, to be able to preach in the streets and markets and to encourage and prepare 10,000 believers to pray for their loved ones and to testify. Not everyone is an evangelist, but every born-again believer has a unique story--his own testimony--and he can share it with unsaved friends."



This grass-roots approach worked. More than 350,000 people attended the multi-city event. 53,153 indicated a first-time salvation experience and provided their information so a local congregation can follow up and help them begin a meaningful, life-long walk with God. Many also reported experiencing miracles, including physical healings, spiritual deliverance, restored relationships, and freedom from sin and addiction. And as CfaN further-implements this strategy for exponential growth, the anticipation for a Decade of Double Harvest grows stronger.



For more information about the Tanzania Decapolis Campaign, check out the latest edition of Impact Magazine and visit www.cfan.org.

