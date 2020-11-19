Save the Storks To Use Giving Tuesday Proceeds to Respond to Urgent Needs

100% of Funds Raised Will Support 14 Pregnancy Resource Centers Helping Women Choose Life

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Save the Storks

Nov. 19, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 19, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Dec. 3, Save the Storks will join thousands of non-profits for GivingTuesday – a global day of giving and community transformation. Save the Storks' goal is to raise $140,000 for 14 pregnancy resource center (PRC) affiliates with immediate needs.

The PRCs selected will use the funding to purchase or rent new building space, obtain an ultrasound machine, hire new staff or purchase a mobile medical unit. Meeting these urgent needs will help centers reach more abortion-vulnerable women in their communities with a wealth of resources like counseling, parenting classes, free medical services and more.

Affiliate centers will receive 100 percent of the funds from GivingTuesday donations.

"Your generous donations during GivingTuesday will go directly towards supporting PRCs who desperately need our help to keep providing life-saving services to women in their communities," said Joseph Schmidt, Director of Solutions for Save the Storks. "They are such an important resource and connect with women every day who need our support."

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world.

"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year," said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday's CEO, and co-founder.

Those who are interested in joining Save the Stork's GivingTuesday initiative can visit https://savethestorks.com/givingtuesday2020/.

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks exists to inspire cultural change by shaping compelling pro-life narratives and empowering strategic partners to serve and value every life. The organization partners with pregnancy resource centers across the United States to empower women with choice during pregnancy. Save the Storks is also known for its custom state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Sprinter mobile medical unit -- The Stork Bus.

For more information about Save the Storks visit savethestorks.com

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit www.givingtuesday.org

SOURCE Save the Storks

CONTACT: Brittany Smith, Direct: 704-661-8996, Brittany.smith@savethestorks.com

Related Links

https://savethestorks.com/givingtuesday2020

www.givingtuesday.org

SaveTheStorks.com