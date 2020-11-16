Better Health for Men & Boys NEWS PROVIDED BY

UNANDERRA, Australia, Nov. 16, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Launched in 1999, and now celebrated in more than 80 countries worldwide, International Men's Day is going from strength to strength. The theme for IMD 2020 is "Better Health for Men and Boys."



Warwick Marsh from Australia, and coordinator for www.internationalmensday

.com said, "Our mission this year is to help individuals, families, churches, communities, small business and corporates, including NGOs and Government work towards better health for men and boys.



"We want to promote the need to value men and boys and help people make practical improvements in men and boy's health and well-being.



"International Men's Day encourages men to lead by example. Boys need positive male role models. Our broader community also needs positive male role models. The social Science research shows that when men as fathers aspire to better health their children do the same. https://www.healthydadsandkids.com/the-research



"On the IMD website we provide suggestions on how you can celebrate International Men's Day, and how to get your local community involved, to create a community event and/or special award ceremony.



"November is an important month for the masculine soul because it celebrates several events that are important to men.



"Movember is the month dedicated to supporting men's health. The day following International Men's Day, 20 November, is International Children's Day which forms 48 hours of celebration for men, children and the special relationship fathers have with their children.



"So, we urge you to start planning now to celebrate International Men's Day on 19 November." Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, founder of International Men's Day, from Trinidad & Tobago said, "International Men's Day has the potential to become the global medium to heal our world. The concept and themes of International Men's Day are designed to give hope to the depressed, faith to the lonely, comfort to the broken-hearted, transcend barriers, eliminate stereotypes and create a more caring humanity.



