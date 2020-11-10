CLI Prays for the Imprisoned Across America

Nov. 10, 2020



RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 /



Prison inmates will be praying on the inside also. The hour of prayer is scheduled for 2 PM Eastern time on Saturday December 5th. Groups of 5-10 volunteers will be praying, both inside and outside some of the 1,300 US prisons that CLI serves, as well as in Mexico and several other countries. Some volunteers will pray on Zoom in their homes.



Eight time prayer volunteer Bill Gallagher said, "It's so encouraging to see the body of Christ lifting up the staff and residents of our prisons all across the country. This is a wonderful event which unites the Christian community in prayer for those less fortunate."



There are about 2 million prison inmates in the United States and the Christmas season is one of the most difficult times for those incarcerated in correctional facilities. CLI volunteers come together to offer hope and encouragement for the imprisoned and their families.



Because CLI believes Jesus loves the imprisoned and desires a personal relationship with them, CLI has provided Bibles, books and Christian resources to inmates in over 1,300 prisons across the country since 2002.



