The Philos Project Releases Letter in Support of Armenians

The Philos Project

Nov. 9, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Philos Project has authored and released a coalition letter signed by prominent Christian leaders that calls on the US Administration and Congress to condemn and cease military sales to Turkey and Azerbaijan for their aggression against the Armenian people of Artsakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh. The letter also calls for the provision of humanitarian assistance to afflicted areas and the initiation of diplomatic efforts to resolve the tensions between Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Artsakh. The Armenian Christians of Artsakh are under attack by Azerbaijan with the active support of Turkey and Turkish-sponsored jihadi fighters from Syria.

Armenians, members of the first nation to convert to Christianity, have lived in Anatolia for more than two thousand years, and have faced ongoing threats from neighboring nations for centuries. The Ottoman Empire conducted a genocide of 1.5 million Armenians and other Christians between 1894 and 1924, and the Ottoman successor state, the Republic of Turkey, remains a stalwart opponent of Armenian independence and self-determination until today. Currently, Armenians are confined to two small, landlocked territories: the Republic of Armenia and the much smaller breakaway Republic of Artsakh, which still goes unrecognized by the international community.

The Philos Project opposes any policy or action that would further oppress, restrict, or disenfranchise this indigenous people in its ancient homeland. Robert Nicholson, author of the letter and president of The Philos Project, stated: "The world ignored Turkey's genocide of Armenians and other Christians a century ago. It would be a tragic mistake to ignore it again."

The Philos Project is a dynamic leadership community that is dedicated to promoting positive Christian engagement in the Near East, which includes advocating for the rights of Christians and other marginalized minorities throughout the region. With the release of this letter, Philos is one of the few US organizations to publicly condemn the actions of Turkey and Azerbaijan and express solidarity with the Armenian people. Philos invites you to join our advocacy for the rights of Armenians by reading and signing the full letter using this link www.philosproject.org/PhilosForArmenia.

Philos is committed to providing the public with fact-based education and advocacy on pressing issues of liberty and justice in the Near East.

For more resources and educational materials from The Philos Project, visit https://philosproject.org/research-education/.

