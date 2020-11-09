Marijuana Harms Teenager Minds

New White Paper Documents 20 Years of Experience by Renowned Christian Teen Girl School -- Marijuana Harms Teenager Minds

Clearview Girls Academy

Nov. 9, 2020

HERON, Mont., Nov. 9, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Mary Thielbahr, MA, Founder and Director of Clearview Girls Academy, a Christian residential treatment center, for over 20 years, alerted parents today about the current dangerous effects of marijuana use among teens. Clearview has issued a white paper on the topic, "Marijuana Harms Teenager Minds."

"Today's marijuana is not like the '60's version. Scientific changes made to the plant now produce an extremely powerful substance," Thielbahr reveals. And while society promotes marijuana for relaxation, or covering sadness and pain, Thielbahr warns, "Marijuana poisons the brain for babies, children, teens and even young adults up to the age of 24 years old."

Thielbahr encourages parents to remain aware of changes in a child's behavior that may be connected to marijuana use. "Marijuana actually affects teenage brains significantly and changes the teen's personality within one year of use," Thielbahr points out. "Parents of a teen that uses marijuana end up with a different child--one that shows defiance because of changes in the teen's brain."

When a parent takes the teen to a psychiatric hospital or short-term treatment center for help, the teen returns home, acting the same as before. "The damaged brain remains in need of rewiring, and cannot change without a focused, long-term transformation process," Thielbahr explains.

"In order to heal her thoughts and actions, we help her build new neuron pathways in the brain. This involves practicing new habits over a longer period of time, rather than the typical short-term treatment approach," she adds, "And stopping the use of poisonous marijuana remains central to her healing."

"Teen girls who use 'pot' often harm themselves by cutting, or attempting suicide," Thielbahr reports, "and teen suicide rates continue to rise--especially in states that fully legalized the use of marijuana--Colorado, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington."

With over 20 years of experience working with troubled teen girls from across America, the therapists and staff at Clearview Girls Academy understand how to help girls suffering with emotional problems, attachment issues, learning disabilities, trauma and other personality disorders.

