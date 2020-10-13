October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month: 1 in 4 Pregnancies Ends in Loss

Buoyancy Public Relations

Oct. 13, 2020



Oct. 13, 2020 /



But one in four times: the heartbreak.



One in four pregnancies are lost to miscarriage, including an estimated 24,000 babies delivered stillborn annually.



Celebrity parents are not immune, as Chrissy Tiegen shared last week, opening up on Instagram and sharing the raw emotion and intimate photos in losing a child.



Another grieving mother, first-time author Rosemary Pope, shares her journey of multiple pregnancy losses, including a stillborn and an infant death, in her memoir "Joy in Suffering."



Married to her high school sweetheart, Rosemary longed to be a mother. Yet their first son died in the womb. Enduring labor, she and husband Bobby chose to meet and hold the stillborn son they named Enoch.



A year or so later, the baby girl Rosemary was carrying had such severe developmental issues she could not live outside the womb. They prayed for a miracle, and carried baby Mary Alice to delivery, to love her as long as she lived – just five hours.



Just barely into her 20s, Rosemary had faced two heartbreaking pregnancies. She is brutally honest in her memoir, sharing her pain and anger at God for what they endured and the ache longing for a baby. But she also turned to God for comfort.



"There are things in life that are going to happen that we, mere humans, cannot handle alone. God loves us and He wants us to seek Him. He wants us to lean on him, letting Him carry us through the hard times," she writes.



"There will be a better day. It may not look the way we think it should, but if we continue to put our faith, hope and trust in Him, He will deliver us."



Her story includes the husband she calls her "rugged man," a reminder that fathers grieve too.



"The loss of our children was and is the hardest thing I've gone through," Bobby Pope writes in an afterword. "The pain of our losses was so deep it physically hurt to cry. The only way I knew to hang in there was to do what I had been taught: to keep my feet firmly planted in my belief in Jesus."



Today, the Popes have four living children, ages ranging from 8 to five months--and four in heaven. After their third pregnancy brought them their first healthy son, Rosemary had two early miscarriages. A daughter, another son, and another daughter followed.



From her home in East Texas, Rosemary ministers to other women, blogging and speaking. (



With hard-earned wisdom, Rosemary ends with this thought.



"We learned how precious life was, including our own, and have not wanted our moments to pass us by...even when life seemed grim. We found the joy of the Lord is our strength and learned that no matter the circumstances, we can always hold to His promises...and choose joy."



"Joy in Suffering" [ISBN 978-1-946889-84-3] is available from Carpenter's Son Publishing.



SOURCE Buoyancy Public Relations



CONTACT: Joni Sullivan Baker, 513-319-3231,



