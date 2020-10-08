This Book May Save a Child's Life NEWS PROVIDED BY

Oct. 8, 2020



KATY, Texas, Oct. 8, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Texas author Richard Capriola has published The Addicted Child: A Parent's Guide to Adolescent Substance Abuse. The book is a resource for anyone seeking information and help for a child abusing alcohol or drugs.



Capriola explains, "I have treated hundreds of teens abusing alcohol or drugs. When parents learn of their child's substance abuse the most common response I heard was 'I had no idea this was going on.'"



The Addicted Child equips parents with the information they need to understand teen substance abuse, recognize warning signs and learn about street drugs invading the teen population. Readers learn about essential assessments and treatment options.



Capriola's book has already received endorsements from psychiatrists and psychologists. Cory Walker, Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine and a psychiatrist said, "Mr. Capriola has taken his extensive experience and expertise and made it accessible to any one who loves someone who struggles with addiction." Dr. Jennifer Malone, a board certified child psychiatrist said Capriola's book "presents a great deal of information in a way that is concise and understandable, arming parents with the information they need to be able to support and guide their child through the recovery process."



Major R. Bradshaw, a neuropsychologist with Houston Methodist Hospital said "In this pragmatic and accessible text Rick Capriola has distilled the wisdom he accrued from decades of experience on the frontlines of substance use treatment."



The Addicted Child is currently available as an e-book on Amazon and will soon be available in paperback. Capriola is also publishing a parent workbook to accompany the primary book.



Richard Capriola has been in the mental health and addictions field for over two decades. He has been licensed in Illinois and Texas. He recently retired from Menninger Clinic in Houston, one of the nation's leading psychiatric hospitals, where he worked as an addictions counselor for adolescents and adults diagnosed with psychiatric and substance abuse issues. He resides in the Houston area with his wife.



He can be reached at rcapriola@yahoo.com or his publicist Rachel Anderson at rachel@rmapublicity.com.



