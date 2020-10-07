ChinaAid Statement on Death Threats Against President and Founder Bob Fu

Click on Image for High Resolution



NEWS PROVIDED BY

China Aid Association

Oct. 7, 2020



MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- China Aid Association acknowledges and denounces the accusations and calls for violence against President and Founder, Pastor Bob Fu.



On September 26, 2020, protesters arrived outside of Fu's house. He was out of town, but his wife and children were home. Since then, the number of protestors has continued to increase as well as the calls for violence. On Monday, October 5, it escalated when a bus of over 50 protesters showed up outside his home.



While the identity and origins of the protestors are unknown at this time, they are listening to the instructions of one particular bad actor who is utilizing social media and the internet to place monetary rewards for violence against Pastor Fu.



Local law enforcement and federal agencies have responded and are protecting the Fu family and ChinaAid staff. The investigation into the bounty and the man calling for it are ongoing.



In response to the serious threats, Pastor Fu said, "I pray God uses this threat to expose the Chinese Communist's agenda to destroy Christianity. Americans in general and Christians specifically need to know what is really happening in China and now even here in the USA. Please pray for me and my family."



After participating in the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 and becoming an underground house church pastor, Fu fled China with his wife in 1996 due to religious persecution by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Since then, he has become a leading dissident voice for democracy and religious freedom in China. The accusations of being a "fake pastor" or member of the CCP and taking money from the Chinese government are blatantly false and slanderous.



The support from partner organizations like the Lantos Foundation, Family Research Council, and the City of Midland further show proof of the character and integrity of Pastor Fu and his work.



As egregious and illegal as these death threats are, this will not stop nor will it distract from the work of ChinaAid as an international non-profit Christian human rights organization committed to promoting religious freedom and rule of law for all in China. To support and get involved with this mission, please visit ChinaAid's website.



SOURCE China Aid Association



CONTACT: ChinaAid Media Team, 432-553-1080 cell, 432-689-6985 office, 888-889-7757, media@chinaaid.org;

Logan Carmichael, L.Carmichael@ChinaAid.org;

Julian Marley, J.Marley@ChinaAid.org



Share Tweet