Churches Prepare for 'International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians'

Christian Freedom International

Sept. 30, 2020



FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 30, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- On November 3, churches are invited to join the International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church.



To equip Christians for the annual event, Christian Freedom International designed a free resource kit with resources to engage churches whether meeting in-person or virtually.



"We pray year-round for persecuted Christians, but this provides one day for churches to focus their whole service to inviting God's powerful intervention," said Wendy Wright, president of Christian Freedom International.



The International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church was launched over two decades ago. Today, more people are aware of the unrelenting threat and terrors, including:

In China, pastors are jailed, churches destroyed, children banned from churches, and pictures of Jesus in homes and churches are replaced with images of China's rulers.



In Hong Kong, Christians face crushing threats from China's oppressive regime.



In India, Christians are violently attacked, and charities shut down by Hindu nationalists.



In Nigeria, militant Islamists are conducting a "pure genocide" against Christians.



In Egypt, Christian young women are abducted by Islamists, forcibly converted and 'married' to Muslims to separate them from their families and faith.



In Pakistan, false accusations of "blasphemy" trigger deadly mobs and death sentences against innocent Christians.

Christian Freedom International's prayer kit includes:

Two Posters

Bible Study

Church Bulletin insert

Bookmark

Word search puzzle

Children's coloring page

Scripture verses and song suggestions

Devotionals

Notecards to write to persecuted Christians

Optional digital version available

Christian Freedom International serves persecuted Christians year-round with aid, schools, shelters, and more.



Hard copies are available (while supplies last) (link: https://christianfreedom.org/idop2020/ )



