CEMA Triumph Tour 2020 Begins September 29th - 15 Days, 15 Events

The culmination of CEMA's combined efforts is an extraordinary 15 day pilgrimage of prayer,



All are invited to participate virtually in each of the 15 days events. Use the Zoom link at the top of the schedule on the Triumph Tour 2020 website. For those who feel called to come and participate in person, those details are available through the schedule links.



Join in prayer with thousands of others for this physical and virtual tour of unifying prayer for our families, our nations, and our world. From points all across North America we turn our hearts toward heaven together. Join each day, or just a few days, from September 29th through October 13th. Also join in CEMA apostolates' events beyond October 13th.



"Together, we are facing a time of unprecedented spiritual and physical challenges" states Fr. Richard Heilman, spiritual director of CEMA. "This Coalition is uniting Catholics across countries and continents to find solace, protection, strength and healing in the mighty power of God. Led by Our Lady, we come to Our Lord... to pray for the healing of our loved ones, of our nations, and of our world."



CEMA was formed to unify Eucharistic and Marian Apostolates in order to magnify the efforts to more effectively reclaim for Jesus Christ our families, our Church and our nations. In addition to supporting each apostolate's initiatives, the coalition seeks ways to join forces to accomplish that mission.



"It brought me great joy and encouragement to discover the work of the Coalition of Eucharistic and Marian Apostolates. As rector of Canada's National Marian Shrine of Our Lady of the Cape, I look forward to partnering with CEMA to make Mary more widely known and loved; especially through these uncertain times!" states Bishop Pierre-Olivier Tremblay, O.M.I.



SOURCE Coalition of Eucharistic & Marian Apostolates (CEMA)



CONTACT: Pat Moertl, 608-369-0936



