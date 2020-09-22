RecoverySunday.com September 27th Offers Hope to Christian Drug Addicts: 52% of Protestant Pastors Know Someone Addicted to Opioids NEWS PROVIDED BY

Survivors and Victims Empowered

Sept. 22, 2020



SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- RecoverySunday.com is this Sunday, September 27th, offering hope to Christian drug addicts. Almost 21 million Americans have at least one addiction. Only 10% receive treatment.



2 million Americans are addicted to opioids – a class of drugs which block sensations of pain and cause euphoria.



From 1999 to 2017, more than 700,000 Americans died from overdosing on a drug. 400,000 of them, more than half, died from opioid overdoses. Christians are not immune to addiction. Read the heart-wrenching testimony of one nurse's addiction.



LifeWay Research asked 1,000 Protestant pastors about their personal connections to the opioid epidemic. Half of pastors -- 52% -- say someone in their church is dealing with an opioid addiction.



But 60% of pastors say they don't offer a 12-step program for substance abuse. God is in the business of restoring hope to those in despair. Psalm 34:18 declares, "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit."



For those who have become addicted to alcohol and drugs to endure the pain of prior abuse, divorce, abandonment, domestic violence, human trafficking, or addicted parents, this is good news indeed!



That's why three years ago, pastors and addiction recovery professionals teamed up to start www.RecoverySunday.com on the fourth Sunday of every September.



Mission Recovery, a project of Survivors and Victims Empowered, is urging churches to register for Recovery Sunday this Sunday, September 27, 2020. Pastors can dedicate their church service to Christ-centered recovery from addiction this Sunday, September 27, 2020 to include:



• recovery-themed worship music.



• a testimony.



• a recovery-themed sermon with illustrations and relevant Scriptures.

Churches can launch a free, Christ-centered recovery program for their members. When they register, they'll get access to a 52-week plug-n-play curriculum, Recovery Strategies 4 Life, featuring 30-minute videos and access to the pdf of workbooks. It will equip believers to get to the root of their pain and experience God's healing. Typically, 10% of church members will participate. Churches can register here.



In this 1-minute video, Pastor Ron Smedley, Mission Recovery Director, invites pastors to participate.



A minister for 30 years and a former Texas parole officer and caseworker for Child Protective Services, Pastor Ron understands addiction in the church and the Christ-centered solutions.



SOURCE Survivors and Victims Empowered



CONTACT: Adam McManus, 210-373-7499, InventivePromo@gmail.com



