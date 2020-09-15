The Los Angeles Dream Center Announces Their Annual 'Night of Dreams' Going Virtual this Year, Hosted by Actress Melissa Peterman, Pastor Matthew Barnett and Pastor Tommy Barnett

Gala to benefit the LA Dream Center's residential and outreach programs for veterans and the homeless, pandemic meal drive-thru relief, and restart learning centers







Los Angeles Dream Center

Sept. 15, 2020



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- For the first time ever, the Los Angeles Dream Center will be hosting a virtual gala for its annual Night of Dreams celebration, due to the current circumstances and the current health and safety guidelines established by the City of Los Angeles. The theme for this year's annual celebration is "Dream Again." The goal is to raise awareness and build support for the Dream Center's residential and outreach programs for veterans and the homeless, pandemic meal drive-thru relief, and restart learning centers. "Dream Again" will take place on October 14th at 9 PM EST / 6 PM PST.



"This year has been a challenging one for the people of Los Angeles and for the residents and staff here at the Dream Center," said co-founder Matthew Barnett. "But there is still hope. There's always hope. And that's exactly why we have a forward-looking vision and it's why we're calling our yearly celebration a night to 'dream again.' Despite many setbacks this year, we believe in a God that is capable of carrying us through the deepest valleys, and over the highest mountains — and the pandemic has not taken him by surprise. No matter how tough life has gotten for the people of Los Angeles, we are not going quietly into the night. In fact, we're doubling down on compassion, we're doubling down on generosity, and we're doubling down on love for the people in this city. My prayer is that everyone will leave our Night of Dreams more optimistic about the future than they ever have before."



With actress and comedian Melissa Peterman as the featured host, along with Dream Center founders Matthew Barnett & Tommy Barnett, guests can expect a night as full of excitement, give-aways, and inspirational stories as live events have featured in years past. It's a time of reflection on the past year of lives changed and dreams fulfilled, and also a time of setting new goals for the year ahead. An assortment of entertainment and special performances will be featured by celebrities like:

Olivia Newton-John

Sherri Shepherd

Roma Downey

Jason Kennedy

Justin Turner

Dyan Cannon

Natalie Grant

And many more





All viewers will have the chance to bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as virtual meet & greets with celebrities, special events, and exciting vacations.



For more information about what to expect and how to register, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/cs1/.



About the Los Angeles Dream Center

The Los Angeles Dream Center is a faith-based non-profit organization located in Echo Park, dedicated to transforming lives and underserved communities in the city of Los Angeles. By offering residential and outreach programs to individuals, families and communities in the areas of homelessness, hunger, poverty, addiction, domestic violence, education, and human trafficking, the Dream Center is committed to enabling immediate and long-term transformation. The Dream Center welcomes those in need into our community completely free-of-charge with the resources, training, and support they need, regardless of faith, age, gender, orientation, nationality, or any other defining factor.



