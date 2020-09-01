Tickets on Sale for Documentary Combatting Bigotry - 'Never Again?' -- In Theaters Nationwide for Two Nights Only In Theaters Oct. 13 and 15



NeverAgaintheMovie.com







NEWS PROVIDED BY

130A

Sept. 1, 2020



SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Tickets are on sale now for the powerful, feature-length documentary NEVER AGAIN? from the nation's largest pro-Israel organization – Christians United for Israel – produced to expose and combat increasing violence and bigotry toward the Jewish people.



NEVER AGAIN? premieres in theaters nationwide for two nights only Oct. 13 and 15 at 7 p.m., local time. The documentary is distributed through Fathom Events. Additional venues and theatres are being added every day. So, if your area is not currently listed, check back daily.



GET TICKETS



"As theaters reopen across the country, we want this 'must-see' documentary to be among the first films available," said CUFI founder and Chairman Pastor John Hagee. "In the face of violent anti-Semitism rising across the country, if we are to stem the tide, we inoculate the next generation against the world's oldest hatred by empowering them with knowledge and reaching them with the message of unity in NEVER AGAIN? If we are to fulfill the promise of Never Again, we cannot allow the memory of the Holocaust to fade."



NEVER AGAIN? is a feature-length documentary about the horrors of anti-Semitism and the power of survival and redemption. Viewers take a journey with a Holocaust survivor into the depths of darkness and surface in the light. Viewers also travel down the deep, dark path once taken by a formerly radicalized anti-Semite as he describes his life journey, which culminates with him now defending Israel on the world's stage. This October 13 and 15, in select theaters nationwide, this film will shed the spotlight on this modern-day hatred and bring a newfound awareness of the power we have today to say, "For Zion's sake, we will not rest or be silent."



"The film explores the history of anti-Semitism as viewers are guided by a Holocaust Survivor and a former radical Islamist," said Producer Rick Eldridge, CEO of ReelWorks Studios. "We explain the vital necessity of understanding why all of us, regardless of faith or political persuasion, have a responsibility to keep the promise of Never Again."



NEVER AGAIN? will engage contemporary audiences with the horrific events of 75 years ago and demonstrate why they must be understood and remembered by the coming generation.



The health and safety of patrons is a top priority. Fathom is in regular conversations with the theater owners all of whom are instituting necessary health and safety policies, protocols and procedures in accordance with the CDC and local governments to ensure a clean and safe environment. Please visit your local theater website for the most up to date information related to their safety measures.



CUFI Co-Executive Director Shari Dollinger said, "We must ensure the next generation learns the lessons of the past so that this history never repeats itself."



For interviews, contact: Michael Conrad, Michael@130a.com, 214-616-0320



For press materials, visit www.130a.com



About CUFI

With more than 8.5 million members, Christians United for Israel is the largest pro-Israel organization in the United States and one of the leading Christian grassroots movements in the world. CUFI spans all 50 states and reaches millions with its educational message. For more information visit CUFI.org.



About ReelWorks Studios

ReelWorks Studios, LLC was founded by Rick Eldridge in August 2009 as a production services and distribution management company. Business offices are located in Charlotte, North Carolina, with representation and offices in Santa Monica, California. CEO Rick Eldridge has been in the entertainment business for over 35 years as a producer, director, musician and creative visionary. The company now has over 100 titles under management comprised of feature film, television programming and digital media.



About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L)., Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.



SOURCE 130A



CONTACT: Michael Conrad, 214-616-0320, Michael@130a.com



Related Links



NeverAgaintheMovie.com



Share Tweet