Christian Community Credit Union Donates $10,000 to International Ministries' Beirut Blast Effort

Christian Community Credit Union

Aug. 14, 2020





Christian Community Credit Union donated $10,000 towards International Ministries' relief efforts in the wake of the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. (Image credit Google Street View/P. Elie Korkomaz)



SAN DIMAS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2020



The funds for the donation come from the Credit Union's "Cards that Give to Missions"



"We grieve with and pray for those who have lost loved ones and homes in Beirut as a result of the explosion," said Christian Community Credit Union's Executive Vice-President/Chief Operating Officer, Marji Hughes. "The Credit Union is blessed to partner with IM and One Great Hour of Sharing in this effort to bring relief and hope to the people of Beirut."



"Thank you to our friends at Christian Community Credit Union for the most generous gift to support the International Ministries' relief efforts in Lebanon!" said Rev. Sharon Koh, IM Executive Director/ CEO. "The people of Lebanon have suffered another horrific tragedy at a time when the country has already been under COVID-19 restrictions that have sped up a period of economic freefall. In times like these for which the word 'challenging' feels like an understatement, your gift will be used in tangible ways to share the love of Christ with the people in Lebanon."



Help Support International Ministries' Beirut Blast Relief Effort

To support International Ministries' relief effort in Beirut, please



Christian Community Credit Union (



International Ministries (IM) (



One Great Hour of Sharing (OGHS) (



Click



