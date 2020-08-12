Christian Author Tina Medina, Ph.D. Creates Writing Journals to Accompany Faith-Based Book Series on Overcoming Sexual Abuse

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Aug. 12, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, the most recent statistics in America regarding sexual abuse are staggering:

44% of victims are under age 18



80% are under age 30



There is an average of 267,868 victims (age 12 or older) of sexual assault each year

Often churches, Christian counselors, and clergy lack the faith-based resources to adequately explain the issue of sexual abuse in a kid friendly manner. In 2015, Tina Medina, a Christian Minister and Counselor created the Overcoming Sexual Abuse Book Series to help people of all ages. Three week ago, Medina finished the three My Jesus Journals (Writing Therapy Journals) which accompany the Why Me?, Why Me? Why Now?, and Overcoming Sexual Abuse, No More Pain and Shame books.



Medina spent many years in the development of this series and used her own resources to bring the series to the marketplace. Medina is a child sexual abuse survivor herself and believes that these books are essential for the victim who has a broken spirit and needs to be healed. Three of the four books target the very young and precious group of individuals: preschoolers (3-5), children (5-12), teenagers (13-19) and adults (20-80).



"I wrote these books so others can gain inner healing to move past the pain and shame of sexual abuse. There is life beyond sexual abuse and my premise is that God has given us all gifts, talents, skills, abilities, intelligence, education and experiences to use in a positive manner. Just because one has been sexually abused, does not mean life is over. One can be thrown off track, but with God's love and healing, anything is possible. The topic of sexual abuse is no longer a taboo subject and now it is time to equip the Evangelical Church with these affordable resources," said Tina Medina.



The books are purposely written in an understanding, compassionate, and loving style. This style allows the reader to be gently guided on their path to gain inner spiritual healing with the Trinity Team and the Word of God. The book series can be purchased through the following outlets: Amazon Kindle, and the www.realsexualabusehelp.com website. For more information contact Tina Medina at (913) 236-4351.



