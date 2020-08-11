Planned Parenthood Confesses to Founder's Racism Planned Parenthood Confesses: Margaret Sanger was a Racist!



EAST ORANGE, N.J., Aug. 11, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Rev Dr. Clenard H. Childress Jr.: The Rev Dr. Martin Luther King stated, "The negro cannot win if they choose to sacrifice their children for immediate comfort and safety." Margaret Sanger stated, "it shows us that we are paying for and even submitting to the dictates of an ever increasing, unceasingly spawning class of human beings who never should have been born at all." The Rev Dr. King stated, "The early Church put an end to such evils as gladiator contest and INFANTICIDE." Margaret Sanger stated, "The most merciful thing a large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it." We have allowed the foundations to be removed and we have forgotten the dream but "Truth Crushed To Earth Shall Rise Again."



Well it's taken some time but with the current racial climate and a lawsuit pending from their own minority employees charging Planned Parenthood with systemic racism and bigotry, the NYC Chapter of Planned Parenthood finally confessed what we have known for decades. Margaret Sanger was a racist. It should not have been so hard to come to this conclusion with documented collaboration with Adolf Hitler's Third Reich and a letter of commendation from the Furor himself thanking her for her tutelage. Yes, I said tutelage, Margaret Sanger tutored the most renown racist regime known to modern man. Confession should have come easy and long ago.



Karen Seltzer, the Board Chair of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York said in a statement, "The removal of Margaret Sanger's name from our building is both a necessary and overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood's contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color. Margaret Sanger's concerns and advocacy for reproductive health have been clearly documented, but so too has her racist legacy. There is overwhelming evidence for Sanger's deep belief in eugenic ideology, which runs completely counter to our values at PPGNY. Removing her name is an important step toward representing who we are as an organization and who we serve."



It was just a few years ago they were giving out the Margaret Sanger award and now they say she is completely counter to our values at Planned Parenthood??? Planned Parenthood has never stopped being Planned Parenthood since its inception. The Birth Control League changed its name to Planned Parenthood in 1945 when the heat was on globally concerning eugenics due to the exposure of the horrific deeds of the Third Reich. Planned Parenthood never stopped practicing the targeting of African Americans and minorities for sterilization and abortion. As Margaret Sanger stated, "Colored People are human weeds and they need to be exterminated." The deliberate placement of their clinics in African American neighborhoods has never ceased since the first one in Brooklyn in 1916. The targeting of minorities is undeniable, but they managed to continue unscathed because of a dishonest media and white elitist influence over Black Leadership.



Jessie Jackson once said "abortion is Black Genocide, What happens to a mind of a person and the moral fabric of a nation that can abort a baby without a pang of conscience? Where will we be 20 years from today?" I guess that the real question was, "Where would you be?" It would appear your moral fabric has been torn to shreds like the babies in the womb you and other African American leaders betrayed. You also betrayed your mentor the Rev Dr. Martin Luther King who taught you that "Infanticide was evil."



Black Lives Matters without question will denounce Margaret Sanger as a racist. I am sure Black Lives Matter will undoubtedly break off all collaboration with Planned Parenthood. Black Lives Matters will now make sure that all statues and bust (The Smithsonian Portrait Gallery in Washington DC) and street signs will be removed bearing Margaret Sanger's name. I am also sure that Black Lives Matter will demand that Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi return the Margaret Sanger Award IMMEDIATELY since it has been admitted through careful search of Margaret Sanger's history the documented bigotry and racism! Its what we would expect from Black Lives Matter, right? I am also sure no African American elected official will speak at fund raisers bearing the name Planned Parenthood. We must now all be conscious that the leading killer of African Americans is abortion and its chief facilitator is Planned Parenthood.



Planned Parenthood was founded on the principles of eugenics. "More of the fit less of the unfit." Unfortunately by their own admission they deemed people of color unfit just because of their color. Thus to date over 21, MILLION African Americans have been killed by abortion since 1973. 52% of all African American pregnancies end in Abortion. An African American woman is 5 times more likely to abort than her Caucasian counterpart. Yes it's a sociological fact, "The most dangerous place for an African American to be is in the womb of their African American mother" Where do we go from here? SOURCE LEARN Northeast



