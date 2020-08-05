Heart for Lebanon Responds to Beirut Explosion

Heart for Lebanon

Aug. 5, 2020



BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C., Aug. 5, 2020



The explosion at the port in Beirut equaled the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake and is estimated to have killed 135, injured 5,000 and left nearly 300,000 homeless. Countless homes have been irreparably damaged, and 3 hospitals are destroyed.



Heart for Lebanon has mobilized over 60 staff and volunteers who are working to help clean up the devastation to churches, a school, a small apartment building, a store, and some homes in the Achrafieh area.



The organization is partnering with a local Christian college and the largest church in town to help provide temporary housing for as many of the displaced families as possible.



Heart for Lebanon co-founder Tom Atema said, "Our hearts are broken over yet another crisis in Lebanon with more devastation. But this leads us to more opportunity to show and tell people about the love of Jesus Christ. This is the moment in time for our generation to use this crisis for good."



To learn more about Heart for Lebanon visit:



SOURCE Heart for Lebanon



CONTACT: Jack Hibbard, 609-678-0334



https://heartforlebanon.org/



