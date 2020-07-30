'She is Free' Conference Launching Virtual Summit This Fall 2020 Summit Features Andi Andrew, Christine Caine, Brooke Ligertwood, Jo Saxton, Jimmy and Irene Rollins and others plus worship from Darlene Zschech



Annual Conference Shifting to Online Format, Expanding Reach



NEWS PROVIDED BY

She is Free

July 30, 2020



NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Andi Andrew, the co-founder and co-pastor of Liberty Church Global, author, and founder of She is Free, announces the first ever She is Free Online Summit this October 9-10. The two-day virtual event will feature renowned speakers Christine Caine, Jo Saxton, Brooke Ligertwood, Jimmy and Irene Rollins and others plus worship from Darlene Zschech.



Historically, She Is Free has been an in-person event in New York City since its inception in 2015 but Andrew believes the current environment presents an opportunity to open the transformational event online for all. "We are thankful that technology affords us the ability to expand our reach worldwide," said Andrew. "We likely will have much further impact and reach for this year's conference, which is exciting, despite the circumstances."



The theme for She Is Free 2020 is Overflow. Selected in fall 2019, the theme Overflow is especially fitting, believes Andrew. "We want the words of our mouths and the meditation of our hearts to be pleasing in the Lord's sight. Scripture reminds us that a tree is recognized by its fruit. Whatever is in our hearts will overflow, for the mouth speaks what the heart is full of. Currently, we want to do all we can to ensure our hearts are full of peace and surrender, even in the midst of challenges."



Topics related to overflow in personal relationships, one's walk with God, the church, justice, mental and emotional health, creativity and the workplace will be addressed by multiple guest speakers including Grammy award-winning songwriter Brooke Ligertwood, author and entrepreneurial coach Jo Saxton, Lead Pastors at i5 Church Jimmy and Irene Rollins, spiritual leader and justice advocate Danielle Strickland, author and cofounder of Brownicity Dr. Lucretia Berry, activist, author and international speaker Christine Caine and many more.



"We're prayerfully anticipating a powerful move of the Lord as we gather and worship together, albeit remotely," said Andrew. "I am grateful to our diverse group of speakers for partnering with us to help women everywhere walk in freedom."



"I couldn't be more excited," shared Andrew. "I trust Jesus. This is a movement that started because of Him and because He wants to see women set free."



For more information on how to register and updates on this year’s virtual summit, please visit sheisfree.com.



About She is Free:

In 2015, Andi founded the She Is Free Conference with an amazing crew of men and women who gave of their time, gift and passion to create a safe space for women to gather and be set free. They now come together in October each year in New York City, to equip and activate women to walk in freedom, spirit, soul, and body, and see others set free in their sphere of influence. Andi has an expanding vision to find new and creative ways to equip and activate women in every day freedom all around the world.



About Andi Andrew:

Andi Andrew is an author, speaker, as well as co-founder and co-pastor with her husband, Paul, of Liberty Church, with five locations in New York City, as well as locations in Manzini, Eswatini; San Francisco, California; and St. Petersburg, Florida. In 2015 she launched the She Is Free Conference in order to equip and activate women to walk in freedom, spirit, soul, and body, and see others set free in their sphere of influence. A frequent speaker all over the world, she lives in Brooklyn with her husband, Paul, and their four children.



SOURCE She is Free



CONTACT: Jennifer Willingham, EPIC Agency, 615-483-4729, jennifer@epic.inc



Related Links



sheisfree.com



Share Tweet