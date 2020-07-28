Christian Leadership Alliance Offers The Outcomes Conference Global Digital Experience 2020

Christian Leadership Alliance

July 28, 2020

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 28, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christian Leadership Alliance today announced that it will offer its Outcomes Conference 2020 Global Digital Experience to Christian leaders worldwide, Aug. 30 – Sept. 30, 2020.

This Outcomes Conference Global Digital Experience 2020 offers keynotes, workshops, big-idea talks, leader discussions and more for Christian leaders worldwide today. With more than 100 leadership experiences it addresses the most pressing issues facing Christian leaders today. The Digital Experience's platform will offer these global leaders opportunity to connect and communicate with one another as well.

Registration is now open, and there are three ways to engage: 1) Register online for $25, 2) Invest in scholarships for global leaders to receive access to the Global Digital Experience, 3) As a global leader, you can sign up to be added to a list for a registration scholarship.

Learn more and register at www.outcomesconference.org/global.

"We're excited to offer The Outcomes Conference Global Digital Experience for Christian leaders worldwide," said Tami Heim, Christian Leadership Alliance, president and CEO. "The Alliance’s vision is a world in which every Christian leader is thriving, and the powerful, biblically-based leadership development content offered in this Digital Experience will help leaders around the world do just that."

Keynotes presenters include: Matt Bird, CEO, Cinnamon International, Dr. Alvin Sanders, President/CEO, World Impact, Beth Guckenberger, Co-Executive Director, Back2Back Ministries and Ken Harrison, Chairman & CEO, Promise Keepers. Big Idea presenters include: Dr. Delphine Fanfon, Country Director, LeaderSource Cameroon, Bill Hendricks, Executive Director for Christian Leadership, The Hendricks Center at Dallas Theological Seminary, Dr. Albert Reyes, CEO/President, Buckner International, Dr. Teresa M. Moon President/CEO, Institute for Cultural Communicators and more. Worship will be led by Ayanda Khumalo, a dynamic worship leader based in Chicago, originally from Zimbabwe.

The Digital Experience offers workshops in 8 core leadership tracks: Executive Leadership, Resource Development, Financial Management, People Management and Care, Internet and Technology, Communications and Marketing, Tax and Legal and Board Governance.

Access the full lineup at www.outcomesconference.org/global.

For more than 40 years, Christian Leadership Alliance has offered leadership development for global nonprofit organizations such as World Vision, The Salvation Army, Cru, Compassion International, The Navigators and many more. The Alliance represents Christian nonprofits, churches, educational institutions and businesses, and thousands of individual Christian leaders. The Alliance influences the thinking, behavior and professional development of more than 150,000 leaders each year. www.christianleadershipalliance.org

