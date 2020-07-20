Samaritan's 'Family Health Checkup' Radio Program Now Reaching 1,000 Markets

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Hamilton Strategies

July 20, 2020

PEORIA, Ill., July 20, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- An upbeat daily one-minute radio program just added its 1,000th market to its broadcast network by reliably providing practical insights on nutrition, fitness, seasonal health, safety, kids' health and much more.

"Family Health Checkup," the daily 60-second feature produced by Samaritan Ministries International (Samaritan, www.samaritanministries.org), a leading health care sharing ministry, surpassed 1,000 markets in June and continues to add listeners nationwide.

Doug Chamberlain, host and producer of "Family Health Checkup," offers ordinary listeners simple tips every man, woman and child can apply.

"If you're looking for a refreshing way to start your day off right, add some lemons to your routine," Chamberlain told listeners in July. "The acid levels in lemons can help break down food. Additionally, they contain vitamin C, which has many benefits to our overall health."

Preventive care is usually a more complete and cost-effective approach to staying healthy. That's why each "Family Health Checkup" broadcast empowers listeners with practical advice in digestible, guiltless, bite-sized chunks. In tackling the call to exercise regularly, Chamberlain keeps the advice simple and achievable.

"A good goal to start is walking 10,000 steps a day," Chamberlain said. "A simple pedometer or an app on your cell phone will help track your steps. Increase your number of steps by parking farther away from your office or the entrance to the grocery store."

"Family Health Checkup" is one of many ways Samaritan Ministries International supports families and encourages them to take ownership of their health care.

Through this effective, God-honoring ministry, more than 82,000 households with more than 250,000 Samaritan members are sharing approximately $30 million in health care needs person to person each month.

For more about "Family Health Checkup," visit us on Facebook, or at www.familyhealthcheckup.org.

To find out how you can add this daily feature to your radio line up, contact Brad Fisk at brad@bradfisk.com.

Learn more about Samaritan Ministries International by visiting their website at www.samaritanministries.org, or follow the ministry on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

SOURCE Hamilton Strategies

CONTACT: Hamilton Strategies, 610-584-1096 Ext. 104 or Ext. 105; media@hamiltonstrategies.com

Related Links

www.familyhealthcheckup.org

www.samaritanministries.org