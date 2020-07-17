Religious Freedom Advocacy Group Seeking to Raise Awareness About Global Christian Persecution For the Martyrs to hold a demonstration, "March for the Martyrs," and informational conference to raise awareness about Christian persecution in Long Beach, California



For this reason, March for the Martyrs will be held on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 in Long Beach, California. The purpose of this demonstration is to stand in solidarity with the persecuted Christians and bring media attention to the crisis of Christian persecution. March for the Martyrs is sending a clear message: Christian Persecution will not be ignored, suffering believers are not forgotten, and Jesus Christ still has the victory.



About For the Martyrs

For the Martyrs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks to bring awareness to the crisis of Christian persecution, advocate for religious freedom, and provide aid to suffering Christians across the globe. Founded by Gia Chacon.



About Gia Chacon

Founder of For the Martyrs, Gia Chacon is a humanitarian, speaker and Pro-Life Director of Bienvenido US. She first began her humanitarian efforts in 2017 and has traveled to Central America, East Africa, and throughout the Middle East. She has worked with the victims of hurricanes, natural disasters, hunger crisis, and refugees of war and persecution. Through working with refugees and hearing their stories, her first-hand experience in the Middle-East, as well as her extensive research of religious oppression, Gia felt called to make a larger impact for the suffering members of The Body of Christ. This led to the founding of For the Martyrs. In addition to public speaking, pro-life advocacy and religious freedom advocacy, Gia is a published writer and has been featured in articles and interviewed on TV and radio shows. To donate or learn more please visit



