'STAND in Prayer for America' Rallies Held Nationwide Today

STAND

July 14, 2020



RICHMOND, Va., July 14, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Under the leadership of Bishop E.W. Jackson, STAND - Staying True to America's National Destiny - has created a network of prayer rallies across America today, July 14 at 2 p.m. The date and time symbolize 2 Chronicles 7:14, a well known passage in the Bible, which reads:

"if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land."

Public prayer rallies are being held at 50 locations in thirty states. Families and nonprofit organizations are also hosting private prayer events throughout the country. They will be praying for America, the Constitution and the rule of law and against socialism and communism. Says Bishop Jackson, "This is truly a nationwide movement, but the mainstream media won't acknowledge it because they don't like patriotism and they don't like prayer. Yet our country is in desperate need of Divine intervention. First we were hit with the COVID -19 crisis, and then the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis precipitated a racial crisis. Riots, looting, vandalism, violence, murders, burning American Flags and attacks on police overwhelm our cities. A one year old was just shot in New York and two police officers assassinated in Dallas. Mayors and governors are doing nothing. Christian patriots who love our country must engage. Today we are uniting in prayer all over America, and further action will grow out of this."



Jackson, who lives in Virginia, will attend the Richmond prayer rally at the capital steps. Virginia rallies will also be held in Portsmouth and Harrisonburg. STAND has a permit for 50 people at the capital, but expects more to attend. Jackson expects the same latitude he says has been shown to Black Live Matter protesters.



Bishop Jackson says, "Black Lives Matter is not about saving black lives. It is about dividing and destroying America. These prayer rallies are about unifying and strengthening America."



Jackson is Founder and President of STAND and Pastor of The Called Church in Chesapeake, Virginia. He ran for Lt. Governor against Ralph Northam and for US Senate. www.standamerica.us



