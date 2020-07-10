Fighting Cancer and COVID-19 with Artistry and Love



Spread The Love Ministry

July 10, 2020



TALLEVAST, Fla., July 10, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- This is a challenging time, and people all over the world are experiencing unprecedented levels of fear, depression and anxiety.



Spread The Love is an art therapy ministry that was created to share faith-building messages through wearable art and home decor products. Our most important mission, though, is to help cancer patients create artistic projects that tap into the healing power of love. As it's written in the Bible, "God is love," and it's the key to miracles, both, large and small. Our goal is to encourage everyone to lengthen the time that they spend in prayer and meditation, and enjoy the comforting spirit of love on a whole new level.



In the past, we've created documentaries about miracles and faith-based healing programs. However, it was our series of videos devoted to Scripture-based art therapy that would initially inspire this art therapy project. When the founder experienced her own bout with cancer, it was solidified.



With our new outreach program, we offer cancer patients an opportunity to be engaged in a very personal and tangible way. We're developing entrepreneurial opportunities through the creation of our new line of inspirational products. With encouragement and support, our participants can create their own artistic designs which can then be converted to marketable items.



We know how crucial this is for their safety and health, especially during this world-wide pandemic. Patients who are undergoing chemotherapy, and those who've recently finished their treatment, have extremely weakened immune systems. It makes it very dangerous for them to seek employment outside of their homes. This is where Spread the Love comes in.



When you buy our new, and future products, you support the outreach efforts of our art therapy ministry. Not only this, but you become a special part of our mission. You join us in spreading the power of love in many ways: you uplift your own spirit by celebrating the message that you wear; whether you're standing in a grocery store line or sitting at your dinner table, you share a message of hope and encouragement; and you support the artists who will come on-board to help us design our future products.



It's our way of celebrating the message that Jesus left us: "Love each other as I have loved you."



Thank you for helping us Spread the Love!



For inspirational Face Masks and T-shirts:

www.SpreadTheLoveStore.com



For inspirational Home Decor Products:

www.SpreadTheLoveShop.com



SOURCE Spread The Love Ministry



CONTACT: Pamela Sherrod, 941-376-8810, spreadtheloveministry@gmail.com



