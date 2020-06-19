Life Factors Fatherless Ministries Calling and Mission to Evangelize and Encourage Fatherless Families Across the U.S. around Father's Day Through Helping Local Churches Better Minister to Families and Through Launching a New Devotional

Life Factors Fatherless Ministries

June 19, 2020

DUNCANSVILLE, Penn., June 19, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The national non-profit ministry focused on fatherlessness Life Factors Fatherless Ministries released “A Guide to Ministering to Fatherless Families on One of Their Hardest Days: Father’s Day” before Father’s Day. The purpose of this free guide is to lead local churches across the United States with ideas in evangelizing and discipling fatherless families around one of their hardest days.



“To many people, Father's Day is an annual reminder of rejection and sadness,” said Pastor Sean Teis, Founding President of Life Factors Fatherless Ministries. “But this Father’s Day churches can encourage and share the love of Christ with the fatherless families in their circles of influence.”



They also released a new free three-day devotional to encourage the fatherless called: “Fatherless on Father’s Day” on the YouVersion Bible app: www.bible.com/en/reading-plans/20279. This three-day devotional covers:

Embracing God as your Dad!

Forgiveness yourself, God, and others!

Thriving every day!

“There was a time when I used to hate Father’s Day,” said Pastor Teis. “My view of this day was changed when I was a teenager when one-year my youth pastor invited us out for lunch with his family allowing me to be able to take part in the holiday. It then continued to change in the years after as I had loving Christian mentors enter into my life and I started to learn to rely on God. These types of actions by others and finding fulfillment through God can be a gamechanger to fatherless families not just on Father’s Day but all year long.”



Life Factors also has GodismyDad.com which is a free mobile app and website. Users will find encouraging and inspiring videos and articles, stories from others who have made it through fatherlessness, and some other help for the fatherless and single moms. Also, they have published teen and single mom devotionals and children’s books available on their website stores.



Since 2008 Life Factors Fatherless Ministries has been leading fatherless families to the Heavenly Father through spreading awareness, creating unique resources, speaking, and partnering with local churches. To learn more visit lifefactors.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.



