Courage to Care: Thanking Frontline Workers with Faith-Based Gifts

Upstart direct-to-consumer candle brand releases new product line to celebrate the efforts of frontline workers through gifts emblazoned with passages from scripture and messages of appreciation

Courage Candles

June 15, 2020

BOSTON, June 15, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Courage Candles, a candle company that weaves scripture into its products to inspire customers, has launched a new line of relaxing, lavender-scented candles to celebrate the heroism and sacrifices of frontline workers in recent months.

"The inspiration for this new line of candles came from seeing how our frontline workers have responded to the pandemic," said Founder Andrew Hemingway. "We've created candles that call out nurses, doctors, pastors and more, for their selfless sacrifice."

Andrew and his sister, Millie Cowles, started Courage Candles to inspire faith in their fellow believers during this trying time. "Some states aren't allowing gatherings in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We wanted to provide a light to ensure other believers don't lose their way in the darkness."

The candles, designed to be gifted to the frontline workers we all have in our lives, marry notes of lavender, white tea, and lily of the valley to create a soothing scent that carries across the entire "Care" line.

Their unique labels are emblazoned on one side with the verse found in 1Thessalonians 1:2,3 (We give thanks to God always for you all, making mention of you in our prayers; Remembering without ceasing your work of faith, and labor of love, and patience of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ, in the sight of God and our Father) and on the other with a heartfelt message (Thank you for putting your love into action for me. Through your compassion, I have seen God's love once again and have been helped. I want you to know that God is using your Care of others to challenge and to inspire within me the Courage to Care. May God bless you as you continue to serve Him by healing others).

"We pray that frontline workers and good Samaritans across our great nation are appreciated fully and recognized appropriately," says Hemingway. "Their sacrifice is great and their love is undeniable."

The collection can be found at www.couragecandles.com.

