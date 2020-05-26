Prominent Catholics Call on Congress to Investigate Catholic Relief Services NEWS PROVIDED BY

Lepanto Institute

May 26, 2020



WASHINGTON, May 26, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Well known Catholic politicians, academicians, media personalities and activists are asking Congress to investigate Catholic Relief Services (CRS) for violation of US Federal Policy that forbids aid money from going to organizations which advocate for abortion. Campaign organizers and endorsers are calling upon Catholics and pro-lifers throughout the United States to go to www.InvestigateCRS.com and sign the petition.



Following recent revelations that Catholic Relief Services partnered with organizations advocating for abortion in Cameroon and Nigeria, the Lepanto Institute has launched a White House petition requesting a congressional investigation of CRS for violation of the Mexico City Policy and the Siljander Amendment.



The Mexico City Policy requires those receiving federal grant money for overseas development not to "furnish health assistance under this award to any foreign non-governmental organization that performs or actively promotes abortion," and the Siljander Amendment states that "none of the funds made available under [the appropriations act] may be used to lobby for or against abortion."



The petition explains: "A recent investigation by the Lepanto Institute has uncovered strong evidence that Catholic Relief Services (CRS) has directly violated this policy in Cameroon (KIDSS Project) and in Nigeria (SMILE Project) by providing federal aid money to organizations that actively promote abortion. A Federal investigation is necessary for determining if CRS is in violation of these policies."



Endorsing the petition are: Alan L. Keyes, Former U.S. Asst. Sec. of State for International Organization Affairs



Bob Marshall, Former member of the Virginia State House of Delegates



Deal Hudson, President, Morley Institure of Church and Culture



Michael Voris, Founder and President of St. Michael's Media/Church Militant



Chris Mangiaracina, Former FBI Money Laundering Investigator and current Principle of CMMC & Associates, LLC.



Janet Smith, Ph.d. Moral Theologian



John-Henry Westen, Co-Founder of LifeSiteNews



Stephen Brady, President, Roman Catholic Faithful



Liz Yore, Attorney and International Child Rights Advocate



Beverly Stephens, Editor Regina Magazine



Steve Skojec, Founder of One Peter Five



George Neumayr, Author of The Political Pope



K. Lambert, BA Div (Hons)



Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D.



Daniel Rabourdin, Film Director and Producer SOURCE Lepanto Institute



CONTACT: Michael Hichborn, 540-847-5501



