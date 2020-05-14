'Never Give Up' -- New Book Encourages Coronavirus-Slammed Americans 'NEVER GIVE UP:' Americans slammed by coronavirus deaths, sickness and massive job lay-offs are being encouraged to "never give up" in the face of adversity -- as a new book launched today offers hope amid COVID-19. Never Give Up: The Story of a Broken Man Impacting A Generation (www.nevergiveupbook.org) is authored by Dr. K.P. Yohannan, founder of Gospel for Asia (GFA World, www.gfa.org). With U.S. COVID-19 death toll over 80,000, 1.3 million sick, 33 million jobless, GFA World (Gospel for Asia) founder urges Americans 'keep pressing on'



GFA World (Gospel for Asia)

May 14, 2020



WILLS POINT, Texas, May 14, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Americans slammed by coronavirus deaths, sickness and massive job lay-offs are being encouraged to "never give up" in a new book launched today offering hope amid COVID-19.



Never Give Up: The Story of a Broken Man Impacting A Generation (www.nevergiveupbook.org) tells the story of a grueling trial that plunged author Dr. K.P. Yohannan -- leader of one of America's biggest faith-based organizations -- into depression and to the brink of suicide.



Describing his own personal "forest fire of grief and pain," 70-year-old Yohannan, founder of Gospel for Asia (GFA World, www.gfa.org), says his faith carried him through "the most difficult and loneliest time of my life" in the revealing new book.



It comes at a desperate and anxious time in America, with more than 80,000 COVID-19-related deaths, 1.3 million sick, and more than 33 million new unemployment claims since mid-March.



'The Sun Will Rise'

"I am certain you, too, have gone through, or are even now going through, your own overwhelming trial," said Yohannan, who also authored the mega-bestseller Revolution in World Missions, with more than four million copies in print. "If you are suffering right now, please believe me, the sun will rise. Hold on."



Yohannan said that, in part, he wrote Never Give Up to "help people find new strength to keep pressing on" in turbulent and distressing times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic -- a crisis that has caused America's worst unemployment since the Great Depression of the 1930s.



"The choice not to give up is mine -- and it is also yours," Yohannan said. "Faith in God's sovereignty is the light that will guide you through this dark crisis. Even when God does not seem to be listening, when you walk through the forest fire of grief and pain, you will see the invisible one, and he will see you through."



As COVID-19 continues to sweep across the world, Yohannan urged Americans not to forget the poorest of the poor living in South Asia, where extended lockdowns have fueled spiraling unemployment -- with no jobless benefits or stimulus checks -- threatening wide-scale starvation.



"The coronavirus itself is a deadly, terrible event, but more people are dying -- and will die -- of starvation," said Yohannan, whose organization aims to "bring physical and spiritual hope" to 500,000 of Asia's poorest slum children.



Published by GFA Books, Never Give Up can be ordered online at https://www.gfa.org/radiooffer. Media representatives can find press materials online at https://nevergiveupbook.org/press-kit. To coordinate an interview with Dr. Yohannan, contact Gregg Wooding at InChrist Communications, gwooding@inchristcommunications.com /972-567-7660.



Gospel for Asia (GFA World, www.gfa.org) is a leading faith-based mission agency, helping national workers bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across Asia, especially to those who have yet to hear about the love of God. In GFA's latest yearly report, this included more than 70,000 sponsored children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,000 clean water wells drilled, over 11,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 200,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry. For all the latest news, visit our Press Room at https://press.gfa.org/news.



