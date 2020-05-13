Tee-Shirt Initiative Promotes Solidarity, Support for Healthcare Workers During Social Distancing Era

Konrad von Walther

PORTLAND, Ore., May 13, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The new "Catch This Heart" tee-shirt initiative seeks to promote unity among those having to socially distance as they weather the COVID pandemic. All of the profits go to charity or to support free mental healthcare services for those in need.



Launched by a mental healthcare provider, the tee-shirt program and the funds it raises are designed to: "bring people together through mission and purpose," according to Konrad von Walther, a licensed clinical social worker and the shirt's creator and designer. "The project's focus is building heart and hope bridges, transcending the boundaries brought on by social distancing. We are a community of many persons but of one heart, seeking joy, compassion, peace, and freedom from fear. We have an awareness that we are only here for a short time and that brevity gives life its beauty and value. Knowing this too shall pass makes each moment infinitely precious!"



The tee-shirt uses the word COVID-19 as an acronym for a message of hope:

Compassion

Observation

Values

Ingenuity

Day at a time

19 seconds at a time

The shirt sells for $16.95, 900 of this one time production left, and all profits are distributed as follows: 60% to Harbor of Hope, a non-profit that works to provide housing for those in need, 30% (15% to each of the following) to support free services at mental health practices: Blanchet House and Lines for Life, 10% to the Sandy Community Action Center.



The initiative has also been a lifeline to small Portland-area manufacturer BigFrog during this economic down turn.



catchthisheart.com

