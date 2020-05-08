Evangelist Alveda King: Amidst COVID19 and America's Race Wars, Mothers Still Matter NEWS PROVIDED BY

Alveda King Ministries

May 8, 2020



ATLANTA, May 8, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Evangelist Alveda King submits the following and is available for comment: At best, Mothers' Day is always a poignant occasion; with some honoring elderly parents and remembering deceased mothers. If you're like me, many can't even physically attend regular church services with our parents and families due to COVID19. Thank God for digital access to things that matter the most!



Recently, with COVID19 looming around the world, and in America with constant threats of more "race wars" abounding, almost everyone, me included, opens with "are you safe?" Inadvertently we find ourselves ending our conversations and encounters with "stay safe."



Today, while the news is of filled with COVID19 details, please let's try to remember to be faith-filled rather than fearful, and overcome panic with prayer. The late Evangelist Billy Graham once said that "We need a God-Pill." I couldn't agree more. Thanks be to God; we still live in a Great and Praying America.



Here in Georgia, with echoes around the nation, is the outcry against yet another racially motivated crime against humanity with the brutal murder of Ahmaud Arbery.



I find myself listening over and over to the 30 second message of "One Blood" by my uncle, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He was right. "We must learn to live together as brothers [and sisters], or perish together as fools. We really are one human race, one blood; according to Acts 17:26-28. We are not color blind either. We can learn to live and love our neighbors as ourselves; with our eyes wide open.



Let us be grateful that our President and many Americans have not bowed our knees to Baal. Crimes against humanity are being exposed as the swamp continues to be drained. "We don't worship government, we worship God." -- President Donald J. Trump.



A few days ago, my 88-year-old mother showed me her absentee ballot application. According to Mother, senior citizens are courted by political agents during election times. Gifts of food, transportation and other favors are offered in the guise of helping our seniors. Dr. Ken Blackwell writes of an underlying motive of political agents who reach out to our seniors with great persuasion to sway votes in a pay for play scenario.



In his recent account, Dr. Ken Blackwell said: "Yet the sacred right of today's seniors to have their political choices honored at the ballot box are at high risk because of vote fraud."



So, while I'm celebrating Mothers' Day with my mother, I'm also praying that her vote won't be violated.



In case you missed it, here's my Mothers' Day show, first broadcast on EndAbortion.TV. Watch here now.



"Your eyes are windows into your body. If you open your eyes wide in wonder and belief, your body fills up with light. If you live squinty-eyed in greed and distrust, your body is a dank cellar. If you pull the blinds on your windows, what a dark life you will have!" -- ‭‭Matthew‬ ‭6:22-23‬ ‭MSG‬‬‬‬‬‬ SOURCE Alveda King Ministries



