Join Ministry to Muslims for National Day of Prayer - Hear Dr. Josh McDowell Speak on the Church in the Midst of Crisis Tonight Thursday May 7th, 2020 7:30p.m. PST



Guest Speaker: Dr. Josh McDowell (pictured)

Topic: The Church in the Midst of Crisis



Ministry to Muslims

May 7, 2020



www.MinistryToMuslims.com



Following Dr. Josh McDowell's message, many former Muslims, leaders of ministries, and missionaries including, Dr. Jay Smith Director of Pfander Ministry, Pastor Wally Magdangal Former Pastor of a Saudi Underground Church, and Pastor Emeal ("E.Z.") Zwayne President of Living Waters, will be leading us in prayer for the worldwide church.