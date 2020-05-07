We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.
Join Ministry to Muslims for National Day of Prayer - Hear Dr. Josh McDowell Speak on the Church in the Midst of Crisis
Tonight Thursday May 7th, 2020 7:30p.m. PST

Guest Speaker: Dr. Josh McDowell (pictured)
Topic: The Church in the Midst of Crisis

Ministry to Muslims
May 7, 2020

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Following Dr. Josh McDowell's message, many former Muslims, leaders of ministries, and missionaries including, Dr. Jay Smith Director of Pfander Ministry, Pastor Wally Magdangal Former Pastor of a Saudi Underground Church, and Pastor Emeal ("E.Z.") Zwayne President of Living Waters, will be leading us in prayer for the worldwide church.

www.MinistryToMuslims.com

SOURCE Ministry to Muslims

CONTACT: Pastor George Saieg, 714-391-0463 ext 2

www.MinistryToMuslims.com
 
