Pastors Representing Over 3,000 Churches to Hold News Conference to Announce Churches Reopening

Church United

May 6, 2020



FONTANA, Calif., May 6, 2020 /



Location: Water of Life Community Church, 7625 East Ave, Fontana, CA 92336



* Media can meet on the patio outside of the worship center, adjacent to the parking structure.



On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to allow certain retail outlets (including K-12 summer schools) to resume business as part of his Phase 2 plan for gradually reopening California following the weeks-long coronavirus shutdown. That's good news on so many fronts, but there is a glaring omission from his list: houses of worship.



California Church United pastors, black, brown and white, will announce a date to reopen their congregations hopefully under the support of the governor. We will do so honoring well-established social-distancing protocols to help minimize the COVID-19 threat that are being used by other reopening establishments.



Three mega church pastors representing congregations of 20,000 or more, led by Pastor Diego Mesa of Abundant Family Living Church, Rancho Cucamonga, and Church United Pastors of Regional Influence representing 200-300 churches each, will be present, representing churches statewide – Northern California, Central Valley, and Southern California to the Mexican border.



Despite emergency orders that effectively ceased all in-person church services, congregations up and down the state have continued to use social-distancing standards to minister through food and clothing distributions, drive-through prayer sessions and drive-in church services. Some have hosted government COVID-19 testing sites. Others have offered financial assistance for those unable to pay their bills.



Our prayer is that the Church in California may reopen with the governor's blessing.



SOURCE Church United



CONTACT: Desaré Ferraro, 714-348-0808,



https://www.churchunited.com/



