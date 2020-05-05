'Highest Potential' Podcast Features Senator Tim Scott

Bob Jones University

May 5, 2020



GREENVILLE, S.C., May 5, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit hosted United States Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) as his guest on the "Highest Potential with Dr. Steve Pettit" podcast released today.



The interview, which largely centers on themes in Scott's recently released book, Opportunity Knocks: How Hard Work, Community, and Business Can Improve Lives and End Poverty, focuses on his life mission and explores many of the important issues of our day including poverty, race relations and education.



"It was an honor to host Senator Scott on the podcast," said Pettit. "The impact of a loving, praying mother, a Christian businessman who mentored him and his faith helped make Senator Scott the leader he is today. It's exciting to see him seek to use his influence to try to positively affect the lives of a billion people."



Scott is a New York Times bestselling author, successful small businessman and U.S. senator from South Carolina. Having grown up poor in a single-parent household, he is passionate about sharing a message of hope and opportunity. He is the first African American to be elected to both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate, and he currently serves on the Senate Committee on Finance; the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; and the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.



