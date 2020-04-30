Catholic Extension to Host Live Online Event on Cinco de Mayo Featuring 60 Latin American Sisters Serving Across America

"#GivingTuesdayNow: A Sister Act" will raise funds for poor dioceses struggling during the pandemic







Catholic Extension

April 30, 2020



CHICAGO, April 30, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Catholic sisters are witnesses to God's love and mercy. In the forgotten corners of our country, among the vulnerable, and in moments of deep uncertainty, such as the current COVID-19 crisis, sisters are the heroes of the Church.



At 1 p.m.* on May 5, Catholic Extension presents "#GivingTuesdayNow: A Sister Act," an inspiring gathering of religious sisters serving on the frontlines, all supported by the fundraising organization. The purpose of the event, hosted by Catholic Extension President Father Jack Wall, is to join together in song, pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, and pray for special prayer intentions, which may be submitted here: cathext.in/3eVM6e9.



These "Spiritual Mothers in the Faith" bring hope and the presence of God to the poor and vulnerable. All of the sisters are participants in the U.S.-Latin American Sisters Exchange Program, which brings religious sisters from Latin America to receive pastoral leadership training and gain ministry skills while being assigned to mission dioceses throughout the U.S. The program is sponsored by Catholic Extension and made possible through a grant by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.



The full schedule of the May 5 event is as follows:

10:00 a.m. - Pre-broadcast Video

1:00 p.m. - Live Event

7:00 p.m. / 10 p.m. - Re-broadcasts of Live Event

*All times are Eastern.

All proceeds will benefit Catholic Extension's virtual collection basket, which provides immediate relief to 120 vulnerable parishes in 40 isolated dioceses from Alaska to Puerto Rico. Catholic Extension hopes to provide these parishes the resources to help their communities and ensure the healing presence of the Church remains available and accessible for all during this difficult time and into the future. Donors may also give directly at http://catholicextension.org/give.



