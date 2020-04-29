The College of Biblical Studies Offers Full Scholarship to Young Men Who Experience Father Absence



The College of Biblical Studies announces the Emerging Leaders Program, a new scholarship program designed to address the father absence epidemic in Houston. Recently, a long-time donor of the College provided funding to fully scholarship young men 17 – 29 who have grown up without a positive father figure in the home.The Emerging Leaders program has been established to support, counsel, mentor and provide a fully paid, accredited degree to young men who meet eligibility requirements. Research and data show how father absence negatively affects children socially, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Father absence is a key factor in a life of poverty, familial abuse, neglect and incarceration."Father absence is a worldwide epidemic changing the framework of society in a devastating way," said CBS President Dr. Bill Blocker. "This crisis first affects the family and then the community. It is such a serious crisis affecting all areas of society that we feel it is critical to address it head-on."More information about Emerging Leaders and eligibility requirements can be found at CBSHouston.edu/emerging-leaders The College of Biblical Studies is located in Houston, Indianapolis, and Fort Wayne. Leveraging its academic rigor and biblical worldview training, CBS offers an accredited college education on-campus and online, with several programs offered in the Spanish language. Students receive transformational education and training for service to families, ministries, businesses and communities around the world. CBS has provided biblically based education to more than 26,000 students since 1976 and is ranked as one of the lowest tuitions in Texas.