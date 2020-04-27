Online Women's Retreat Brings Women Just What They Need, Right Where They Are

April 27, 2020

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Churches across the country and throughout the world had spring women's retreats scheduled and planned until COVID-19 and shelter-in-place mandates disrupted everyone's plans. Retreating is a needed reprieve and growth opportunity for women during any season of life, but especially needed in this crisis that we all find ourselves in. That is why Online Women's Retreat was created--to meet both the spiritual and relational needs of women everywhere while social distancing.

"I was scheduled to speak at several retreats this spring which were naturally cancelled and when I spoke with other friends, there was consistent disappointment from both women attending retreats, churches running the events, and speakers after their retreats were all cancelled. I thought, why not create an Online Women's Retreat providing an opportunity for women to retreat, churches to gather their women around one place, and my speaker friends to teach?" said Becky Kiser, co-founder of Online Women's Retreat.

The retreat will include on-demand access to faith-igniting sessions, practical coaching, as well as, fostering connection with others. With more than 30 speakers and unlimited streaming, women will be able to customize their own retreat experience and have community with their own friends and family while connecting socially with other women across the country and throughout the world. The current speaker lineup includes:

Becky Kiser

Jill Briscoe

Jamie Ivey

Isik Abla

Jess Connolly

Lauren Chandler

Kristen Welch

Valerie Woerner

Kirby Minick

Debra Fileta

Kait Warman

Vivian Mabuni

Dr. Kim Kimberling

and more

Online Women's Retreat is excited to minister to individuals and support churches during this season. Registration opens on April 27th at an early bird rate of $40, available until May 1, and the retreat will begin on Saturday, May 16. Women can get more information about the retreat and register at www.OnlineWomensRetreat.com.

CONTACT: Becky Kiser, 713-385-1016 or events@beckykiser.com