New Redemption Press Release Helps Veterans Heal from PTSD

Redemption Press

April 23, 2020



ENUMCLAW, Wash., April 23, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- A large number of veterans experience post-traumatic stress disorder,* and for veteran Aaron Quinonez it was no different. A proud Marine since right out of high school, Aaron (Sgt Q) was trained to fight the enemy and was prepared for war. When he volunteered for a combat tour in Iraq, little did he know his real battle would be fought in his mind. After eight years of military service, Sgt Q suffered from depression, anger, and panic attacks and was diagnosed with PTSD. He later nearly ended his own life in the parking lot of a church.



But it was in that parking lot where Sgt Q was redeemed by Jesus Christ, who gave him a new life, a new view of war, and a route to healing. Sgt Q traded the battlefield for the mission field and found healing and purpose through building homes and churches, feeding children, and supplying precious hope to struggling communities worldwide. God then called him to form QMissions, a pathway for veterans—Sgt Q's fellow warfighters—to replace the battle scars of their minds with the joy of serving. In Healing thru Service, the reader will find:

personal recons—Sgt Q's anecdotes and adventures



scientific research on recovering from PTSD and using hope to create new, positive triggers



the award-winning step-by-step process of healing through mission service, leading to a life of gratitude, fulfillment, and purpose

"Being a Marine and being a missionary are very similar," Sgt Q says to fellow warriors. "One, you are still working long hours for little pay. Two, you are going to dangerous places most people would never consider going. Three, everywhere you go, there is a certain part of the population that wants to cut your head off. The needed skillset is the same, but the mission has changed. We are not going to kill people and destroy buildings—we are going to save souls and build infrastructure."



Healing thru Service details an award-winning step-by-step process of healing and missions leading to a life of gratitude, fulfillment, and purpose. This successful process has won multiple awards from the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2017, Sgt. Q was named Seattle's Hometown Hero.



Although originally aimed at struggling veterans, this book also offers universal truths and help for anyone in crisis and may be your ticket to a more fulfilled life.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aaron Quinonez (Sgt Q) gave eight honorable years to the US Marine Corps. After volunteering for a combat tour in Iraq in 2003, he was diagnosed with PTSD and contemplated suicide, until Jesus Christ rescued him and gave him a new life and a new purpose. Today he heads QMissions (Qmissions.org), restoring hope and purpose to struggling veterans through mission service. In 2017 Sgt Q was named Seattle's Hometown Hero. He's married to Holly, who cofounded QMissions and serves as its director of development.



