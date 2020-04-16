Evangelist Alveda King: POTUS Ear Open to Black and Brown Plight

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Alveda King Ministries

April 16, 2020



ATLANTA, April 16, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Evangelist Alveda King submits the following and is available for comment:

In a recent announcement President Donald John Trump expressed concern and promises hope for America's Black community. He is praying for and listen to Black and Brown voices.



Why are Blacks at high risk from COVID-19? A threefold reason; intentional targeting from the population control community, dependency on human systems rather than God, and lack of knowledge.



"But when Moses delivered this message to the Israelites, they didn't even hear him—they were that beaten down in spirit by the harsh slave conditions." – Exodus 6:9 MSG



We, as Black and Brown Americans, are often in a position of not receiving certain life affirming resources because we are lacking the knowledge required to access them.



"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children." – Hosea 4:6 KJV



As a 70 year old African-American woman, I am very interested in what is going on in America and around the world today; and not just in the Black community. Consider this; religion, philosophy and science agree that the concept of separate human races is socially engineered.



See: Black and Brown Americans In Search of the American Dream



We are one blood, one human race. (Acts 17:26-28)



"We all bleed the same." -- President Donald John Trump



Over the last several hours I have received urgent messages and questions from colleagues. One of the messages is that black businesses are being denied COVID-19 CARES Act funding by banks. Another message explained that submitting an application is a barrier in the qualifications which requires reading comprehension to qualification requirements that are unreasonable for target market. Lack of education; someone needs to do a webinar for us.



I couldn't agree more with the webinar route. I'm involved in several such sessions. In fact, as an advisor to Black Voices for Trump, I participate in offering information and training sessions. Also, there are local banks and SBA officials that can help applicants. The challenge is, if some of these sources or any leaders seem connected or favorable towards the current POTUS administration, they become suspect, enemies to those in need.



One very necessary approach is to continue enlarging the diversity of ethnic communities that are praying for and advising our leaders. While the Trump administration has done more for the Black community than previous administrations have done in decades, we are praying that this trajectory continues to soar.



The new advisory group on reopening the economy is a good example. When included, small business advisors can help with insight on diversity, and help to navigate the 30,000,000 plus small businesses, many of which are owned by Black and Brown entrepreneurs.



While some people may not agree with the sources of viable information, may I remind you; please don't shoot the messenger.



There are serious questions abroad for which we must seek answers. For instance, why, in the Black community, are there such high mortality rates for abortion, hypertension, diabetes, breast cancer, and other human conditions?



Again: There is a threefold reason; intentional targeting from the population control community, dependency on human systems rather than God, and lack of knowledge. Please people, wake up and connect the dots! We are dealing with a three-headed monster.



Blacks are often suspicious of sources that have been maligned by swamp creatures. For example, ask wary Blacks to visit www.whitehouse.gov and they may say "No. That's Trump. He's a racist." This type of reaction fodders "lack of knowledge."



Some news outlets even refuse to air daily updates, an act which denies the public access to necessary information. For example, today, April 16, 2020, some news sources are broadcasting that the COVID-19 CARES Act are depleted, without including the truth that more help is on the way. We must learn to examine information from multiple sources. Lack of knowledge is a common enemy.



"We must learn to live together as brothers [and sisters], or perish together as fools." – Prophet Martin Luther King, Jr.



My friends, wherever we live in the world, for me living here in America, where "In God We Trust," we are one human race. We are not colorblind.



We see, realize and celebrate our ethnic uniqueness and distinctions. God is merciful, loving us all.



"Pray diligently. Stay alert, with your eyes wide open in gratitude. Don't forget to pray for us." – Colossians 4:2 MSG



Unbelievably, on a call with Black Voices for Trump today, Keenan Williams, Trump Texas Field Organizer, shared his spiritual redemption testimony. Remarkably, his spiritual awakening coincided with his world view. He spoke of having been a Democrat and is now supporting President Trump. Suddenly, on the webinar, messages deriding him with profanity for making his transition popped up. Again, they are ignoring the life affirming message, despising the messenger. However Keenan correctly advises us to share truth with intent to liberate, not to argue.



"You can't win if you offend." – Keenan Williams, Texas Field Organizer



"Have I therefore become your enemy, because I tell you the truth?" -- Galatians 4:16 KJV



We must pray and move ahead preaching, teaching and proclaiming truth.



"My people are being destroyed because they don't know me. Since you priests refuse to know me, I refuse to recognize you as my priests. Since you have forgotten the laws of your God, I will forget to bless your children." – Hosea 4:6 NLT